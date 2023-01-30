LaHunn, Hannah named to Pacific Oceania Team

By
|
Posted on Jan 31 2023

Tag:
Share

Lam

The CNMI’s LaHunn Lam and Hannah Chae have been selected to be part of the Pacific Oceania Team to the 2023 ITF World Teams Competition Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying Events set next month in Sri Lanka.

Aside from Lam and Chae, Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association president and CNMI national tennis coach Jeff Race has also been picked by Oceania Tennis Federation to head the U14 boys team as coach/manager.

“Big congratulations to Hannah Chae and LaHunn Lam. Based on their finishes in the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships last September they have been selected by the Oceania Tennis Federation to represent the Pacific Oceania Team in the 2023 World Team U14 Pre Qualifying competition. It is very exciting to have our NMI junior players be able to play in such a high level competition,” said Race in a social media message to tennis stakeholders. 

Chae

The 2023 ITF World Teams Competition Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying Events will take place from Feb. 13 to 18 in Sri Lanka’s capital of Colombo. 

Lam, who last year became the youngest player ever to compete in Wimbledon, said he’s honored to represent the CNMI again in an off-island tournament. 

“I am very thankful and excited to play in such a high-level competition. I can’t wait to be there,” said the 13-year-old.

Lam dedicated this latest achievement to his parents, Race, the Oceania Tennis Federation, and all his friends in the CNMI “who have been supporting him tremendously.”

As for training in the lead up to the pre-qualifying competition, Lam said his coaches in Spain, where he’s now based, have lined up a busy schedule for him already. 

“I’m planning to go to the Valencia Tennis Academy next week in Spain, join their program, and play local tournaments to prepare for the competition,” he told Saipan Tribune.

Chae, for her part, is thankful for being selected to the U14 Pacific Oceania Team for the pre qualifying tournament. 

“I can’t expect much from the competition, but I’m sure that I’m going to do my best,” said the 13-year-old from Saipan Community School who is dedicating her selection to her parents.

Race, meanwhile, said it’s always an honor to be selected by the OTF to captain a regional team. 

“It’s my first time to be a part of a World Team U14’s squad. It’s on clay and I know that LaHunn likes that surface so I like his chances. Hannah will get a big and exciting learning experience,” he said.

Aside from Lam, also part of the Pacific Oceania boys U14 ta, to the tournament are Tahiti’s Toanui Lee Tam and Solomon Islands’ John Taufunu.

Joining Chae in the girls U14 squad are Papua New Guinea’s Colita Hakena and Cook Islands’ Raetea Rongo. The girls U14 captain is Raynal Singh from Fiji.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Sinclair stands out in Davis Cup

Posted On Sep 16 2019
, By
0

Sinclair, Lee bound for Pacific Games

Posted On Dec 07 2018
, By
0

Back-to-back NMSA honors for jr. tennis players

Posted On Apr 09 2018
, By
0

Schorr, Song in Jr. Davis Cup

Posted On Mar 09 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, rate your level of concern at this moment about COVID-19.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - January 27, 2023

Posted On Jan 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 24, 2023

Posted On Jan 24 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 31, 2023, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:14 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune