For over two decades now, locally owned Aqua Connections Inc. has been everyone’s go-to-place on Saipan for aquatic services such as scuba, free diving, snorkeling, specialty courses for deep dives, and boat charters. They are also complete with equipment and gear from head to toe, so you will be able to do any of the aquatic activities you choose safely and get maximum experience.

“Aqua Connections Inc. is the largest diving shop on Saipan. Aside from being in business for many years, we have three dive shops located in Garapan, Beach Road, and Managaha to cater to the needs of our customers…As far as the market goes, we don’t discriminate against anybody,” PADI open water diving instructor Robbie G. Wyckoff said.

“There are Chinese, Korean, and Japanese dive shops on island that cater to limited [clientele] as Chinese dive shops only have customers from China and the same with Korean and Japanese customers…Aqua Connections, Inc. caters to anybody…The main office in Garapan is primarily for residents and the need that they might have,” Wyckoff added.

Aqua Connections has intact health and safety protocols in all of their shops where masks are required upon entry, use of sanitizer as you pass the door, and bright tape markers are on the floor to ensure social distancing. Since scuba diving and other water activities have been given a go-signal by the COVID-19 Task Force last June 28, Aqua Connections did not dilly-dally in making their services accessible and ready.

“We currently slashed our prices in half… for people who want to be a certified open water scuba diver, we usually charge $350 to $400 but now we offer $200. For ‘Discovery Scuba dives non-certified’ we now offer $25 per person as it was $50 per person before,” Wycoff said.

“For children ages 10 to 14, we offer Junior Open Water and Junior Advance open water… a family of four can take dive lessons altogether… Youngest for open water diving is for 15 year old and there is no age limit when it comes to learning scuba but we do require medical certification stating that the person is physically fit to go diving,” Wycoff added.

For those who are not in the know, scuba diving is a great alternative to get your cardio workout in. “On average per dive, you can burn 200-300 calories as you need to remember your body is constantly surrounded by water pressure and so every little movement you make, that’s resistance and an instant workout. For people who are looking for a new form of exercise, we encourage them to go scuba diving because it is an excellent way to lose weight,” Wycoff said.

“Diving on Saipan is different every time and never gets old. The marine life in our waters is abundant. Recently, some divers spotted pygmy seahorses at Wing Beach which are rare… people get their expensive cameras underwater to take photos of corals and turtles… whales were spotted in Manahaga recently and on the strait between Saipan and Tinian…scuba diving is a sport that everyone should try,’’ he added.

Aqua Connections has certified and experienced dive instructors and boat captains so clients can be assured of quality lessons in any aquatic sport they offer. Aqua Connections’ main shop is located along Beach Road in Garapan and is open from Monday to Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

For more information, call (670) 233-3304, (670) 483-5902 or visit their Facebook page: Aqua Connections and website: http:///www.saipan-aquaconnections.com.