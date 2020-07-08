TRAC, PSS to work on school tri events

The CNMI flag is on display along with the other island-nations’ during the athletics competition in last year’s Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa. (Contributed Photos)

With the Public School System considering offering alternative sports events for the safety of the students and other stakeholders amid this COVID-19 pandemic, it has reached out to the Triathlon Association of the CNMI to coordinate future competitions.

PSS Athletic Program director Nick Gross had earlier announced that until a vaccine for COVID-19 is made available, they will have to stay away from “traditional sports” (group sports in particular like basketball and volleyball) for the first semester of the upcoming school year. Triathlon is one of the sports the PSS Athletic Department is considering to replace group sports and Gross has started the ball rolling to make things happen for student-athletes despite these challenging times.

Gross has suggested that TRAC develop a proposal on holding an event, possibly, duathlon, with emphasis on ensuring the safety of the students, coaches, and others involved in the program. PSS Athletic Program director added that the duathlon or even triathlon will be offered to middle and high school students.

In response, TRAC, through its secretary general Ricky Castro, furnished Gross a copy of the safety guidelines that USA Triathlon and the International Triathlon Union formulated and issued to member-federations wishing to resume competition or training amid this pandemic.

TRAC, based on the guidelines, is engaged only in virtual events for now and will make decisions once it’s safe to do races and when both the local and federal governments have also given clearances to sports groups.

The CNMI triathlon federation added that it will definitely work with PSS for a program that is tailored to the students’ needs and will protect the welfare and safety of everyone involved in the event.

Meanwhile, TRAC member Mark Isip is leading the 300-mile bike event of Urban Fitness Guam’s Go The Distance Challenge.

Isip did not only complete the challenge just five days into the event, but he has even surpassed the set mileage, as he logged 314.27 miles from July 1 to 5. He led the men’s division, while Guam’s Belen Sidell is ahead in the women’s category after posting 85.34 miles. Sidell is also on top of the swim challenges, having swam for seven hours and seven minutes, while David Burns, also from Guam, paces the men’s division with his four hours and 46 minutes.

The challenge, which also features 50-mile walk, 30-mile swim, and 100-mile run, drew around 40 participants from Saipan—majority of them are TRAC members. Challengers are given a month to complete one of the events or three (Ultimate Challenge) and mileage are logged via Strava App.

In the run portion, Guam’s Laurene Mechelle (women’s) and Terry Miller (men’s) are the leaders after recording 59.91 miles and 48.49 miles, respectively for five days.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

