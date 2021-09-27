Last day to submit PUA applications is Monday, Oct. 4

Sep 28 2021
The CNMI Department of Labor is reminding the public that the last day to submit both online or paper Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications is Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

PUA claimants may choose to submit their paper applications on the final day of submission on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. On this date, all applicants—regardless of their last name spelling (A-Z)—will be allowed to submit their paper applications from 7:30am to 4:30pm at the Department of Labor Building 1334 on Capital Hill.

New PUA claimants must submit their initial claim and corresponding weekly certifications in order to be considered for the PUA program no later than Oct. 4, 2021.

Claimants who are continuing their weekly certifications and are still in the same status (furloughed/laid off/reduced hours) as they were in the first round of PUA (effective Feb. 2, 2020, to Dec. 26, 2020), should submit weekly certifications for the second and third round (effective Dec. 27, 2020, to Sept. 4, 2021) of the PUA program.

All applications received by the department will be reviewed and determined for eligibility of the PUA benefits.

For further information, contact the PUA Communication Center at 322-8870/8871/8872/887/8874 or email info@puamarianas.com or visit the PUA office at the CNMI DOL Building 1334 on Capital Hill.

Additional Department of Labor telephones:

PUA Fraud Hotline 989-9095
Benefits Payment Control Unit 322-9943/322-9944
Administrative Services 664-3196/322-9947
Employment Services 664-3190/322-9934/664-3298
Enforcement Division 322-4365/323-9940
Administrative Hearing Office 664-3290/664-3291
OSHA 664-3156/664-3157
WIOA 664-1708/664-1757
(PR)

