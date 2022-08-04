Last day today to register for business summit on Aug. 10

By
|
Posted on Aug 05 2022

Tag:
Share

All business owners, managers, and participants of the Marianas Business Pride 2022 CNMI Small Business Survey can register until Aug. 5 to attend the Friends of Business Summit and luncheon on Aug. 10, 2022. Seating is limited; therefore, registration is required to attend this free event. Onsite registration will not be offered. Interested attendees can register for the Saipan event through the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ website at cnmieconomy.com.

For business owners and managers on Rota and Tinian who may be interested in participating, the Rota SBDC and Tinian SBDC will be hosting livestreamed events at the Northern Marianas College campuses on Rota and Tinian. Contact Diana Hocog at diana.benavente@marianas.edu to register for the Rota event and Jackie Mendiola at jackiemendi1995@gmail.com for the Tinian event. Registration ends today, Aug. 5, and there is no cost to attend any of the events.

The Friends of Business Summit will take place at the Taga Hall at Saipan World Resort from 12pm to 4pm and will feature guest speakers, presentations, and interactive booths. The event partners aim to engage in conversations about the challenges of opening and operating a business in the CNMI and finding relevant solutions. Attendees will be able to receive support services for their businesses and take part in networking and community-building sessions.

The Friends of Business Summit and luncheon is hosted by the CNMI Small Business Development Center Network, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, and the GCEA.

For more information, contact the Saipan Chamber of Commerce at (670) 234-7150 or send an email to executive@saipanchamber.com.

The CNMI SBDCN comprises the CNMI SBDC lead center located on Saipan, the Rota SBDC, and the Tinian SBDC. CNMI SBDCN is partially funded by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Northern Marianas College. Requests for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

DRT revises business license regs; sets new fees

Posted On Jul 27 2022
, By
0

New small business survey designed to gain insight into how to better support business owners

Posted On Jul 08 2022
, By
Leila
0

Tina and Leila vow to make small business a big priority

Posted On Jun 03 2022
, By
Startup
0

Got a business idea? Put it to the test at Startup Weekend Micronesia  

Posted On Apr 21 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How do you prefer to read the Saipan Tribune?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS -August 1, 2022

Posted On Aug 01 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 18, 2022

Posted On Jul 18 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 5, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune