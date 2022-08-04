Last day today to register for business summit on Aug. 10

Share











All business owners, managers, and participants of the Marianas Business Pride 2022 CNMI Small Business Survey can register until Aug. 5 to attend the Friends of Business Summit and luncheon on Aug. 10, 2022. Seating is limited; therefore, registration is required to attend this free event. Onsite registration will not be offered. Interested attendees can register for the Saipan event through the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ website at cnmieconomy.com.

For business owners and managers on Rota and Tinian who may be interested in participating, the Rota SBDC and Tinian SBDC will be hosting livestreamed events at the Northern Marianas College campuses on Rota and Tinian. Contact Diana Hocog at diana.benavente@marianas.edu to register for the Rota event and Jackie Mendiola at jackiemendi1995@gmail.com for the Tinian event. Registration ends today, Aug. 5, and there is no cost to attend any of the events.

The Friends of Business Summit will take place at the Taga Hall at Saipan World Resort from 12pm to 4pm and will feature guest speakers, presentations, and interactive booths. The event partners aim to engage in conversations about the challenges of opening and operating a business in the CNMI and finding relevant solutions. Attendees will be able to receive support services for their businesses and take part in networking and community-building sessions.

The Friends of Business Summit and luncheon is hosted by the CNMI Small Business Development Center Network, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, and the GCEA.

For more information, contact the Saipan Chamber of Commerce at (670) 234-7150 or send an email to executive@saipanchamber.com.

The CNMI SBDCN comprises the CNMI SBDC lead center located on Saipan, the Rota SBDC, and the Tinian SBDC. CNMI SBDCN is partially funded by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Northern Marianas College. Requests for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. (PR)