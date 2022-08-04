As Terlaje students to soon see a new bus stop

Share











To provide students in As Terlaje with shelter while waiting for their school bus, District 204-Region 2 of the Lions Club of Saipan under the Lions Club International will be building new bus stop in the village. It will be located between YCO Tru Value Hardware and Pikasso Auto Shop in As Terlaje.

Members of the club, led by Saipan Centennial Lions Club president Marie Javier, and immediate past district governor Atoy Banting, broke ground on the club’s latest project last Wednesday. Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, as well as several Public School System officials were also present for the event, including Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada, PSS Pupil Transportation director Shawn San Nicolas, along with Reps. Roy Ada (R-Saipan) and Angel Demapan (R-Saipan).

“It’s very nice to see that a civic organization such as them [Lion’s Club Saipan] have taken on this project to ensure that our kids have shelter and are kept safe while they wait for their bus rides to their schools and when they return home. …We’re very thankful for the Lion’s Club for this contribution,” Demapan noted.

In a later interview, club program coordinator Mario Mayuga said the bus shelter will be a safe, weather-resilient, fully concrete shelter for students from As Terlaje.

The bus stop project is one of many community projects the Lions Club of Saipan is planning to accomplish. The estimated funds being used is around $30,000.