Lawyer slapped with a six-month prison term

Lawyer David George Banes, who pleaded guilty to reckless driving, has been sentenced to six months in prison but much of that sentence is suspended.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo handed down a six-month prison sentence on Banes, but except for five days with credit for 12 hours already served, placed Banes under house arrest for four days and 12 hours from April 27 to May 1.

Govendo also suspended Banes’ driver’s license for 30 days, starting last April 22. He will be allowed, though, to drive for work or for medical purposes.

Banes will be placed on nine months’ probation during which he “must not possess or consume any alcohol” after he serves his four days of house arrest. Govendo noted that Banes has already completed an alcohol information class.

Banes pleaded guilty to reckless driving last April 22 and was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 and $145 for probation and court costs.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Banes was arrested on March 9, 2020 for allegedly fleeing the scene after hitting another car with his vehicle in Susupe.

Last July 7, 2020, the Office of the Attorney General filed a traffic case charging Banes with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, and accidents.

Sources from the Department of Public Safety disclosed that police officers pulled over the lawyer’s vehicle by Joeten in Susupe. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.