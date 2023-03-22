LB does not anticipate reducing personnel’s work hours

By
|
Posted on Mar 23 2023

Tag:
Share

Perry John P. Tenorio

Perry John P. Tenorio

Absent any scaling down in local revenue, the Legislative Bureau does not anticipate any reduction in their personnel’s work hours, according to LB director Perry John P. Tenorio

In his report on revisions to the Appropriations and Budget Act for Fiscal Year 2023, Tenorio noted that 100% of the Legislative Bureau’s personnel cost is funded by local funds.

In reviewing Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ revision to the fiscal year 2023 budget law, Tenorio said the Legislative Bureau is grateful that he spared the bureau and the CNMI Youth Congress from any reduction.

Tenorio’s report, dated March 13, was addressed to House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means chair Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) and Senate Committee on Fiscal Affairs chair Sen. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota).

He said the governor’s revised projections retain the fiscal year 2023 budget law’s funding level—-$2,455,134— for the bureau’s personnel, operations, and utilities, and $42,559 for Youth Congress’ personnel and operations.

Palacios is cutting down the work schedule of some Executive Branch employees to just 72 hours starting April 24, 2023, and through the end of fiscal year 2023.

Citing that the fiscal challenges the CNMI faces impact the whole government and the community, Palacios urged the Legislature and Judiciary, as well as autonomous agencies of the government, to similarly implement cost-containment measures, particularly with respect to operations or personnel that were funded in whole or in part by the American Rescue Plan Act in fiscal year 2023.

The bureau has also postponed the hiring of personnel.

“With some clarity now, we are having to review our budgetary priorities and assess the progress toward achieving them, considering that half of the fiscal year has already passed,” the director said.

Tenorio disclosed that of the 34 positions for the bureau, 29 are filled and five5 are vacant, and only one position for the Youth Congress has been filled.

According to their analysis of the bureau’s filled positions, they have estimated that the cost per pay period is $70,407, which amounts to an annual cost of $1,830,575, he said.

Tenorio said their immediate concern is the underfunding of the bureau’s utilities budget and the operating budget for the Youth Congress. In this regard, he said, the bureau is requesting consideration in making the adjustments.

On ARPA-related matters, Tenorio said the bureau was allocated $3.56 million out of the total $482 million approved for the CNMI. He said these funds were designated for essential upgrades to the Legislature building, encompassing capital improvements, operations, and technology.

However, Tenorio said, the recent communication with acting Finance secretary Tracy B. Norita casts uncertainty on the availability of ARPA funds for the bureau. He said this decision is troubling because the bureau currently does not have enough resources in its local account to address pressing needs.

Specifically, Tenorio said, they require approximately $1.4 million for the construction of the backup generator and a new HVAC (air-conditioning) system.

In addition, he said, they need to hire an engineer to supervise the construction progress, estimated to cost around $115,000, for both projects.

He noted that in October 2021, they were forced to make an emergency purchase of a 20-ton HVAC system, which cost approximately $185,000. The unit serves the air-conditioning system of both Senate and House chambers, as well as several member offices.

Tenorio said they have to increasingly rely on the expertise of air-conditioning technicians to troubleshoot the outdated units.

“It is not a matter of if but when our current units will malfunction, necessitating costly repairs or replacements,” he added.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

LB request to replace air-conditioning unit at House OK’d

Posted On Oct 06 2021
, By
0

LB employees given 14-hour notice on 64-hour schedule

Posted On Feb 17 2020
, By

‘Salary hikes of elected officials not a priority’

Posted On Apr 26 2017
, By

LB will be up for review—Sablan

Posted On Jan 17 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ plan to pivot the CNMI’s tourism industry away from its reliance on the China market?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 22, 2023

Posted On Mar 22 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 20, 2023

Posted On Mar 20 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 23, 2023, 6:08 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:19 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune