No changes yet in regulations for Health Network Program

By
|
Posted on Mar 23 2023
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., which now administers the Health Network Program—formerly known as the Medical Referral Program—advises that there have been no changes in its regulations (Title 75-50) since the enactment of Public Law 22-33 authorizing the program.

However, facing a critical funding crisis, the program must exercise caution in its expenditures while adhering to regulations. Steps taken include clarifying ambiguities and updating the income eligibility, which determines who is eligible for benefits of the program—air transportation, accommodations, ground transportation, and subsistence.

As the new law requires, on Jan. 31, 2023, CHCC asked for $3,487,754 to operate the program in the current quarter, leaving the CHCC leadership with the challenge of ensuring support continues for those currently in the system and for those waiting for the determination of eligibility. Since that request, however, CHCC has received only $700,000 in total.

CHCC had hoped to receive two years of adequate funding to turn the program around and bring sustainability to the program, which helps provide access to necessary medical services for individuals in the CNMI.

CHCC has already implemented cost reduction strategies, which have contributed to a nearly 34% decrease—from an annual expenditure of nearly $17 million in 2019 to $11.2 million in 2022, while still providing benefits to over 1,000 residents. Initiatives implemented require time and continued funding to obtain tangible outcomes. Some of the cost-saving measures taken by CHCC since 2021 include improved coordination of benefits with insurance plans, particularly CNMI Medicaid, capped airfare, use of a company credit card to book flights, minimizing blocked rooms, and the utilization of ride-sharing platforms such as Uber Health.

In the meantime, CHCC urges the community to access primary and preventive care. Before requesting HNP support, know if you will qualify for HNP benefits and understand your options to access services. The HNP staff are available to answer questions and assist you with making appointments—(670) 323-1445 or email hsnp@chcc.health—which is open to all, even if determined to be ineligible to receive other benefits. (CHCC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ plan to pivot the CNMI’s tourism industry away from its reliance on the China market?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 22, 2023

Posted On Mar 22 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 20, 2023

Posted On Mar 20 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 23, 2023, 6:24 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:19 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune