Lee Tenorio is new Chamber executive director

By
|
Posted on Jun 09 2021
Maxine Laszlo, right, passes the baton to Lee Tenorio who is now the new executive director of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce. (BEA CABRERA)

Lee Tenorio, who used to be the spokesperson for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., has taken on the executive director position of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, replacing Maxine Laszlo who served for almost two years.

Tenorio, who was a communications and public relations specialist at CHCC, was introduced to Chamber members during their general membership meeting in May.

He told Saipan Tribune that he is excited to take on the position this will allow him to further gain more experiences in his communications career and that Laszlo has been helpful with the transition. “My passion in helping the CNMI community in any way I am able is constantly on my mind,” he added.

Tenorio, who was born and raised in the CNMI, is an alumnus of Mount Carmel School and pursued an associate degree in Arts and Sciences at Bellevue College in Washington. Aside from working at CHCC, he was a project manager in the office of Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, manager at Surf Club Restaurant, and worked as a manager for multiple reputable retail brands in Washington state.

During his personal time, Tenorio is a passionate volunteer, extending his expertise to support culture, professional development, sports, and mentorship. He is currently a board member of the Pacific Century Fellows and treasurer for Stellar Marianas, a subcommittee chair for the 2019 Liberation Day Committee and has coordinated support for VALOR that worked on the CNMI’s typhoon recovery in the wake of Super Typhoon Yutu.

At the Chamber general membership meeting last week, the Chamber gave Laszlo a plaque of appreciation for her outstanding direction, leadership service to the Chamber and to the community in the last several years.

