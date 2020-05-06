‘Let’s play ball’

In this 2018 file photo, an NSA Braves pitcher, right, goes for a catch, while a Cubs runner slides home during their game in the Minor division of the Saipan Little League Baseball at the Miguel “Tan Ge” Basa Pangelinan Ballfield. (Saipan Tribune)

With the 2020 season of the Saipan Little League Baseball being shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic, people involved in the program are hoping that when things have settled and it’s safe to play, a local tournament or even friendly games could be held.

“I was hopeful that we can have a local-level league. Obviously, it can’t be sanctioned by Williamsport, but to give the kids a chance to play once it is all safe and OK. We can have a Fall or Winter League. It is sunny here for most of the year so that is possible,” said Braves manager George N. Camacho after being informed that the SLLB 2020 season has been canceled as per the directive of the Little League International.

“The cancellation of Little League season is quite unfortunate. Obviously, the parents and coaches are disappointed, but most especially the kids. These young players have been practicing for months and ready to start the season. But they understand the severity of the situation and that safety is always the priority. I want to thank the board for all that they do and for making this difficult decision. It is not what we all want, but it is in the best interest for everyone involved,” Camacho added.

SAIPAN TRIBUNE
McDonald’s player Casey Chambers waits for the pitch during their title game against the Little Legals in the Major division of the 2019 Saipan Little League Baseball at the Capitol Hill Ballfield. (Saipan Tribune)

The Braves are one of the early teams that have confirmed their participation for the 2020 season. They have squads in all four divisions—the Minor, Major, Junior and Senior League.

“It’s harder for those kids that are on their last year in the program. We were not able to have the Junior and Senior League competitions last year because of damage caused by Super Typhoon Yutu and now this pandemic,” Camacho said.

“Nonetheless, the Braves are ready to play once we are cleared and would love to have pick up games on weekends for those other teams that are interested. We don’t need to keep scores and make anything official, just a chance to have these kids play and keep them busy,” he added.

Former CNMI Senior League All-Star manager Patrick Tenorio is also open to having a Little League competition when this pandemic is over and backed SLLB’s decision to call off the season.

“It’s the right move now. We have to take precaution and hope for the best, for this pandemic to end soon. If things get better and we’re all out of the woods, then maybe we can work on something for the kids,” said Tenorio, who handed the reigns of their Major team (McDonald’s) to his sons Patrick Jr. and Anthony Tenorio and Nate Deleon Guerrero. McDonald’s won last year’s Major title after stunning pennant champions Kagman Little Legals in the finals, 16-4.

“This year, we already have our uniform when he learned about the suspension and then the cancelation. The kids hope to have the chance to play in that uniform when it’s safe to return to the field,” the older Tenorio said.

If there won’t by any tournament, Sen. Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan), whose son plays for the Falcons in the Major division, encourages players to continue training at their homes or do other activities that will keep them occupied and healthy while still following safety measures.

“The cancelation of the 2020 season is very unfortunate but it is well beyond anyone’s control as we must prioritize the safety of our community, especially our children. I’m sure the kids are patiently waiting for the time to return to the field, but in the meantime the players should use this time to do practice drills at home to prepare for next year’s season,” Sablan said.

In this 2019 file photo, the Kagman Little Legals’ Albert Adriano, left, avoids a tag from Falcons catcher Delton Lieto, while the former’s teammate Jarod Muna is still down after sliding home during the top of the first inning of their Major division game in the Saipan Little League Baseball at the Capitol Hill Ballfield. (Saipan Tribune)

