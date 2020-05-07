BREAKING NEWS: Mass testing temporarily suspended
The mass testing for COVID-19 at the Saipan airport will be temporarily suspended starting tomorrow, May 8, 2020, through Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Due to the high volume of testing and commendable turnout by CNMI residents, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force has decided to pause the registration of persons for mass testing at the Saipan airport to allow for a timely return of results.
The public will be informed when the mass testing will resume.
More details later.