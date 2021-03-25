Longtime customer takes over Hanmi Hardware

Share











David Zheng was working on a construction project when he stopped by Hanmi Hardware one day in January of 2019. He was a frequent customer and planned to pick up some pipes. To his surprise, the then owner asked him whether he was interested in taking over the store. He was honored and excited. He realized that it’s a great opportunity for him to make true some of the suggestions he gave to the then owner and yet he felt it’s a big responsibility.

Zheng came to Saipan 20 years ago from China. He worked on many construction projects such as Tinian Dynasty Hotel & Casino, Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan, and Heaven Hotel II. During his recent visits to China, he ran into many new construction materials, parts, tools and techniques and he always wanted to introduce them to Saipan, his second home. These elements resulted from rapid and massive buildup in the past 20 years in China. They are both efficient and environmentally friendly.

After serious consideration, he and his wife made the big decision to move into hardware business and took over Hanmi Hardware.

They made a sizable expansion of the store and invested heavily in new materials and parts. They multiplied the inventory five times, drastically increased the selection for their customers. Hardware Hardware now has close to 5,000 square feet of shopping area and over 3,000 different products.

Examples of the new materials and parts he brought over from China and the U.S. are lag shields that save building effort, metal studs and tracks that prevent ants, paint-free boards that are environmentally friendly, safe, and lasting, and reducer valves that balance different water pressures which is a common problem on Saipan.

As the new owner of the store, Zheng is determined to provide good quality, better price and professional services based on his own experience in the field and as a customer before.

Zheng came from a small town in China and he really enjoys the small-town environment on Saipan. He likes to see his customers as family members and would do his best to help them. To his loyal customers, he would like to say: “Thank you for support and your satisfaction brings happiness to me and my family.”

Hanmi Hardware is located in Garapan across Sugar King Park in Garapan along Middle Road. It’s open from Monday to Saturday, 7:30am-5pm. For more information, contact Zheng at 285-8687 or 233-2211. (PR)