Lost Pride and Less Expectations

Posted on Dec 15 2022

“The broken heart, you think you will die, but you just keep living, day after day after terrible day.”
—from Charles Dickens’ novel, Great Expectations
 
Less Than Great Expectations
 
My highest expectations brought heartache
no reciprocal love, no penny paper valentine
how many times did I make that mistake
hurt feelings as joy and sadness combine
 
Sexual attraction was not always the root
for hours I pondered fields of wildflowers
her TV absorption made me seem moot
I’m wet from walking in thundershowers
 
It is not a forever feeling or final frustration
still some chance for some mutual feelings
a glance at a dance a slight manifestation
a chance to find out with what I’m dealing
 
High and low tides reflect love’s fluctuations
as I learn a lesson to lower my expectations.
 

Perspicacity: My Pride and Punishment
 
I am shrewd but not always in the mood
you are astute and your humor is cute 
I try hard to ignore myself in the mirror
you make your kindness much clearer
perhaps together we both will as well
we will all get thrown under some bus
we will find out which one soon enough
‘I and Thou’ and Martin Buber*cry and try
we will always be with who truly cares
who knows where the war of words goes
I know everything and less than nothing
my pride has little shame left I can blame
I lost it years ago in wars with my ego.
 
*Martin Buber (1878-1965) was an Austrian-Jewish and Israeli philosopher best known for his philosophy of dialogue, a form of existentialism centered on the distinctions between the I – THOU 
relationship and the I – IT relationship.—Wikipedia.

***
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

JOEY CONNOLLY

