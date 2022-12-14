Lost Pride and Less Expectations

Share











“The broken heart, you think you will die, but you just keep living, day after day after terrible day.”

—from Charles Dickens’ novel, Great Expectations



Less Than Great Expectations



My highest expectations brought heartache

no reciprocal love, no penny paper valentine

how many times did I make that mistake

hurt feelings as joy and sadness combine



Sexual attraction was not always the root

for hours I pondered fields of wildflowers

her TV absorption made me seem moot

I’m wet from walking in thundershowers



It is not a forever feeling or final frustration

still some chance for some mutual feelings

a glance at a dance a slight manifestation

a chance to find out with what I’m dealing



High and low tides reflect love’s fluctuations

as I learn a lesson to lower my expectations.



Perspicacity: My Pride and Punishment



I am shrewd but not always in the mood

you are astute and your humor is cute

I try hard to ignore myself in the mirror

you make your kindness much clearer

perhaps together we both will as well

we will all get thrown under some bus

we will find out which one soon enough

‘I and Thou’ and Martin Buber*cry and try

we will always be with who truly cares

who knows where the war of words goes

I know everything and less than nothing

my pride has little shame left I can blame

I lost it years ago in wars with my ego.



*Martin Buber (1878-1965) was an Austrian-Jewish and Israeli philosopher best known for his philosophy of dialogue, a form of existentialism centered on the distinctions between the I – THOU

relationship and the I – IT relationship.—Wikipedia.

***

Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.