DPS program aims to get drunk drivers off the road

The CNMI Department of Public Safety has officially launched its “Safe Ride” program to provide a safe ride home for all those drinking out this holiday season.

As a means of protecting the CNMI community from alcohol-related traffic accidents this holiday season, the DPS Highway Safety Office’s annual Safe Ride Program provides all those without a designated driver a safe ride home. This program will last from Dec.12, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023.

“If you forget to plan a sober driver, please call (670) 287-7328 and a taxi will be provided to pick you up from your current location and drive you directly to your place of residence only,” a DPS advisory states.

According to DPS spokesperson Adrian Pangelinan, the service is free to the public. Those who choose to utilize the program will only be driven from the area they are drinking from directly to their home.

Pangelinan explained that the program is vital because it provides the community a second option of getting home safely from a party where they may have had a little too much to drink.

“Because of this vital program, there is no excuse for anyone to be driving under the influence this holiday season,” he said.

Prior to the last two years, the program utilized volunteers to provide rides for callers. This year, DPS Highway Safety has recruited local taxi services to help carry out the program.