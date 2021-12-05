Lottery Commission yet to meet over IPI request for 5-year extension

IPI says they are waiting for Commonwealth Lottery Commission’s inquiry
By
|
Posted on Dec 06 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Tao Xing, Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s senior vice president of Marketing and Public Affairs, answers questions from members of the Commonwealth Casino Commission during a board meeting last week pertaining to IPI’s resubmission last July of its request to the Commonwealth Lottery Commission for a five-year extension on the deadline to finish its Imperial Pacific Resort project in Garapan. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

The Commonwealth Lottery Commission has yet to meet to talk about Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s request last July to be given five more years to finish its Imperial Pacific Resort project in Garapan.

Tao Xing, IPI senior vice president of Marketing and Public Affairs, told the Commonwealth Casino Commission board members during a meeting last week that once CLC starts its inquiry, that’s when IPI will provide evidence on how they are going to have the money necessary to complete this project, whether it’s going to be a loan facility, guarantee, or credit.

“We need to understand what exactly they are looking for,” Xing said.

CCC executive director Andrew Yeom, however, told Xing that CCC board chairman Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero is basically giving him (Xing) hints that CLC wants IPI to do something and not the other way around.

Yeom said CLC is waiting for IPI to provide enough information for them to decide what action to take. “You keep asking they should give you the schedule. It should be the other way,” he said.

The executive director said IPI should come up with the financial funding plan on where they are going to get the money necessary to complete the IPR project. “They’re waiting for such information. At this point, they’re perturbed. They don’t know what to do with you because obviously the information that you provided is insufficient,” Yeom told Xing.

Xing said that once they receive CLC’s inquiry, they will definitely respond.

Yeom said he does not blame Xing because the latter does not plan IPI’s financial funding status. “And you keep referring to Hong Kong (IPI’s mother company) which is true, but please tell them come up with the plan. That’s first and foremost,” Yeom said.

Xing said they had a plan that they already submitted to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and that if CLC has any question or further inquiry, they will respond.

CCC vice chair Rafael Demapan said that, based on what he heard during discussions with Xing, it appears to him that both parties—CLC and IPI—are waiting for each other to initiate “something.” Demapan suggested that Xing follow-up with CLC and request for a hearing.

“So when there is a date, hopefully by that time, you will have those information. That is very important for them to make a sound decision. But someone has to initiate a meeting,” he said.

Xing agreed.

IPI is required by the exclusive casino license agreement to complete IPR’s construction by February 2021.

DeLeon Guerrero said IPI has failed to make that happen, so technically it is in default of the agreement and there should be liquidated damages imposed on IPI. He said IPI’s request for the five-year extension did not provide an attachment to CLC, to Torres, and to the CCC on its financial capability to carry out such a plan.

“And it’s like, are you joking with us? How can you ask us to extend you five years when you have absolutely demonstrated no money at all, not financially suitable,” DeLeon Guerrero said.

He said IPI should prepare a position statement on how it will finish the project if it has the money. He said it is IPI’s obligation since it is the one in default, not the government.

DeLeon Guerrero said CLC does not want to hear IPI say it has the money, but wants to see concrete proof that IPI not only has the money but has the money allocated for the purpose of completing IPR.

The chairman said if they follow Public Law 18-56, IPI is not financially suitable and that’s the whole issue why the company is facing a lot of these sanctions.

Xing said they will talk to their parent company in Hong Kong to see how they can better provide a picture of their finances to complete the project.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Men accused of burglarizing IPI warehouse accused of also burglarizing lawyer’s home

Posted On Dec 02 2021
, By
0

Problems encountered in securing tower crane at IPI site

Posted On Dec 02 2021
, By
0

Auction of IPI assets moved to Dec. 31

Posted On Dec 01 2021
, By
0

Manibusan finds problematic IPI license fee allocation bill for Rota

Posted On Nov 29 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, rate your level of anxiety regarding the increasing number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 6, 2021

Posted On Dec 06 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 3, 2021

Posted On Dec 03 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 6, 2021, 5:33 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:30 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune