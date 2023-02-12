LITERARY NOOK

Love Poem in the Year of the Rabbit

By
|
Posted on Feb 13 2023
Share

“ … A lone bird sings of love and pain
(Oh heart in sorrow garmented
There’s hope while song can hush the rain.)”
—an excerpt from Singing In the Rain by Countee Cullen, 1923
 
Banana Leaf Rain Song
 
Strong steady winds blow through big banana trees
increasing islanders ‘the typhoons coming’ fears
big rain drops play soft pitter patter symphonies 
beating time with thoughts of former typhoon tears
 
When some bad ones hit their time over us was brief
a path across the reef out to the Philippine Sea they led
still crop damage caused farmers and ranchers grief
some homes were destroyed but no one was dead
 
Along the beach chungé bird pairs on the look out
banana leaves now compose a more restless tune
in the boonies unknown birds sing and fly about
underneath dark skies comes a daytime rising moon
 
As typhoon rains buffet the houses’ window panes
I sing with birds and banana leaves to hush the rains.

JOEY CONNOLLY
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

At this point, is the CNMI ready for the full resumption of tourism?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 13, 2023, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune