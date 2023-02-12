MSA makes first Rota–Guam flight

By
|
Posted on Feb 13 2023

Tag:
Share

Marianas Southern Airway and Commonwealth officials are joined by other dignitaries to cut the ribbon for the airline’s inaugural flight from Rota to Guam over the weekend. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Marianas Southern Airway officially kicked off its Rota-Guam route with an inaugural flight from Rota to Guam and back over the weekend.

Last Friday, Rota dignitaries and members of the Rota community joined Marianas Southern Airways officials and staff in launching the airline’s inaugural flight from Rota to Guam at around 11am.

Among the passengers of MSA’s first official Rota–Guam flight were Sen. Paul Manglona (Ind-Rota), Sen. Donald Manglona (Ind-Rota), Rota Mayor Aubry Hocog, Rep. Julie Ogo (Ind-Rota), and Marianas Visitors Authority board member Agida Quitugua.

According to MSA vice president William Giles, the inaugural flight officially kicks off its new flight schedule.

“We took a group from Saipan to Rota and then the inaugural portion of the flight was from Rota to Guam. It was to [launch] our new schedule—a twice-daily flight from Rota to Guam every weekday,” said Giles.

With its newly added flight schedule, MSA aims to provide the Rota community with an affordable option to fly to Guam for necessary appointments and other errands they may need to run without the need to stay overnight, he said.

“This flight will provide the Rota community with regular Rota to Guam service every day and will allow people from Rota a full day on Guam for critical appointments, shopping, and other things that typically they would need a whole day for. Our Rota to Guam flights also start at a reasonable rate of $89,” Giles said.

When asked why it took a while to launch their Rota–Guam route, Giles said MSA was waiting for its new Tecnam aircraft and was training new captains to efficiently fulfill the flight schedules.

“There’s a lot of different reasons why it took a while to launch our Rota–Guam route. Its started off with waiting for our third Tecnam Aircraft. We had initially ordered three but we were waiting for the third one to arrive, which arrived last January. Also, we had to train additional pilots so we now have a full complement of planes and pilots that can run all our flights,” he said.

Currently MSA has five captains and a complementary group of first officers to go with the captains.

Ultimately, MSA hopes that this new addition of flights traveling from Rota to Guam will benefit the Rota community as well as boost tourism for Rota.

“Also, with this new flight, this will allow people from Guam the opportunity to directly visit Rota so we hope this will be a boost in tourism for Rota as well,” he said.

Now that MSA has successfully connected all the islands in the Marianas through affordable, efficient air service, MSA is looking at expanding the number of flights it currently provides.

“We’re really hoping to add more flights to Tinian. We currently have two daily flights from Saipan to Tinian and we hope to add more. Then, once we have progressed, we hope to add daily flights from Guam to Tinian,” Giles said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

‘Despite minor setbacks, MSA plans for 2023 still a go’

Posted On Jan 04 2023
, By
0

MSA to launch inaugural flight to Guam today

Posted On Aug 18 2022
, By
0

MSA’s 1st flight goes to Tinian

Posted On Aug 15 2022
, By
0

CPA excited for MSA’s inaugural flights

Posted On Aug 04 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

At this point, is the CNMI ready for the full resumption of tourism?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 13, 2023, 7:02 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune