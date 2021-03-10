LRC hosts seal design contest

Share











The Commonwealth Law Revision Commission is hosting a “Seal Design Contest” to create an official seal for LRC that incorporates iconic symbols of the CNMI. The contest is open to the public for ages 10-18 in the CNMI. The prize is $300 cash for the winning participant. LRC members and its staff’s immediate family members are not eligible to participate.

Seal designs must be original and incorporate the text “Commonwealth Law Revision Commission,” must include symbols and/or images of the latte stone, Carolinian mwaar, books(s), and designs must be hand-drawn or digitally created and should be submitted on letter-size (8.5 x 11 in.) paper of sufficient quality.

Submit entries with the completed Terms and Conditions Form to the Law Revision Commission, physically or electronically by 5pm of Thursday, April 1, 2021.

You can submit the required documents by the deadline physically to the Commonwealth Law Revision Office, JCT Building II unit 6, between 8am and 12noon and 1pm and 5pm, Tuesday to Friday, except holidays.

You can submit the required documents by the deadline electronically to the Commonwealth Law Revision Commission at CNMILAW@NMIJudiciary.com

For more information on the rules and submission requirements, visit the LRC website https://cnmilaw.org, or you can call, email, and like their page on Facebook. (Neil Fama)