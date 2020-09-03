LTDF temporarily halts Project Haligi

The Lady Diann Torres Foundation has halted Project Haligi 2020 for the moment due to the high number of applications.

The organization has received an overwhelming volume of applicants, exceeding the number of poles allotted for the stipend program.

“We have 30 waiting applications, and most of those artwork waiting are in the $300 approval rate,” said first lady Diann Torres.

LDTF had applied for a federal grant through the National Endowment for the Arts. The non-profit organization was able to receive funding for about $18,000 for the artists’ stipends. Each artist will be receiving a stipend of $100-$300 (depending on level of art) for each completed pole.

Torres stated that there are about nine artists that have been paid and 30 artists waiting for approval, finishing up their poles, and waiting to pick up their paint supplies. “We have probably completed about 30 painted poles,” said Torres.

The organization has extended the project to Saipan’s neighboring islands. “We are still waiting for poles to pop up on Tinian and waiting for artists. And the payment for artwork on all poles on Rota are donated by the Rotary Club of Saipan,” she said.

Project Haligi was born out of the need to spread hope. ‘Haligi’ is a Chamorro word that translates to ‘pole.’ These power poles will not only be used to spread a message of hope and strength, but will also be designed to help beautify the islands for our people and visitors, Torres said.

For program information and updates, visit LDTF on Facebook and Instagram. (Chevy Alipio)

Contributing Author
