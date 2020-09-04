BREAKING NEWS: 14th COVID-19 death in Guam

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 14th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital today at approximately 9am. The patient was a 59-year-old male with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. More details later.
