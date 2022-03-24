Lucky Charms tops For The Luck of Volleyball

Share











Toni Yamada and Chenny Lizama of Lucky Charms topped the women’s division of the For The Luck of Volleyball last Saturday at the sand courts of Crowne Plaza Resort in Garapan.

Lucky Charms upset top seed Team Pika of Savannah Delos Santos and Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association president Somia Quan, 21-10, 21-16, in the winner-take-all finals.

Yamada and Lizama finished pool play with a 2-1 record, the same as Team Pika and No. 2 seed Special K’s Kathy Winkfield and Kriszell Esteves but had a zero point differential. Team Pika was +24 and Special K was +20. Best of Earth’s Fatima Monterubio and Fiona Bucalig was winless in the race-to-28 points single-elimination round.

In the crossover playoffs, Team Pika beat Best of Earth, 15-21 and 18-21, while Lucky Charms defeated Special K, 21-16, 19-21, 16-14.

Toni Yamada credited her familiarity with Lizama as one of the reasons they topped the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 qualifier.

“All the ladies played strong and the games were pretty evenly matched, so it came down to communication with our partners, placement of balls, and knowing how to use the elements (sun and wind) in your favor. Chenny and I have partnered up multiple times over the years. We know how to hype each other up as well as calm each other. I feel like we’re playing better when we’re having fun (you’ll usually catch us laughing at ourselves or each other even during plays). We also have learned to keep in constant communication, figuring how to better support one another during plays, whether to block or cover more of the court,” she said.

Lizama echoed Yamada when she said the two playing together for so long was Lucky Charms’ edge in the one-day tournament.

“Communication and remaining focused during each play [were the keys]. Toni and I have been beach volleyball partners for years. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We analyze each play and make quick adjustments to win points,” she said.

Yamada dedicated the win to Lizama and her partner, Ben. “They’re always pushing me to do better, play, and work harder on and off the court, as well as to the volleyball community for keeping volleyball alive!”

Lizama also thanked Yamada for helping them finish first place in the For The Luck of Volleyball tourney.

“Humbly dedicating the win to myself, Toni, and the Pacific Mini Games beach volleyball crew. After a 2-3 years’ break from playing competitively, it was a challenge getting back into it. What helped me the most were the weekly beach volleyball training and workouts by Jocelyn Itibus,” she said.

Asked if they’ll be throwing their hats in this year’s Mini Games, Yamada and Lizama had different answers.

“I know Chenny definitely is! I’m still a little iffy, I don’t feel like I, personally, am mentally or physically ready for the level of competition that will be held, but I do continue to play and show up to trainings when I can. I feel like representing the CNMI is always an amazing opportunity,” said Yamada.

“I am both excited and nervous as this will be my first Mini Games to play in,” said Lizama.

Results of the men’s division of the NMIVA-organized For the Luck of Volleyball beach tournament will be reported in next week’s issue of Saipan Tribune.