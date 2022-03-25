BMV to resume all-day services on Monday, March 28

Share











The CNMI Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be resuming all-day services, and will be open through lunch hour, beginning Monday, March 28, 2022, Office hours are: Monday – Friday, from 8am to 3:30pm (Registration for vehicle and/or watercraft renewal)

BMV services will include: vehicle registration and transfers, watercraft registration, and transfers, driver’s license renewals, driver exams, and drivers testing.

All individuals who are looking to visit BMV and avail of the services are still required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when lining up and around other individuals.

We ask individuals to make payments at CNMI Treasury on Capital Hill, or Revenue and Tax in Dandan before turning in documents, or at the Office of Finance window located at DPS Firearms and records office. BMV will not be processing documents for next-day pick-up as we slowly transition back to normalcy.

We look forward to serving the public, and we thank you for your patience and understanding, as we work on solutions for a safer visit while abiding by COVID-19 measures. (PR)