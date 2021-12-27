M2 Fitness holds yearend Christmas party

Share











Health and fitness nonprofit organization M2 Fitness held its yearend Christmas party on Dec. 19 at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Ballroom. The dinner event featured multiple dance performances, a group dance contest, and movie-themed costume contest.

The costume contest was dubbed the “Mr. and Mrs. Star of the Night 2021,” with a men’s and women’s category. There was one male entrant, Benito Rectitud, who won by default dressed as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

The women’s category had several entrants, and there was a tie among two entrants to make it into the top five. In no particular order, the winners were Des Calayo dressed as Captain Marvel; Paz Echavez dressed in a Great Gatsby-inspired costume; Vanessa Lorejo dressed as Professor X from the X-Men franchise; Filamer Reyes as Scarlet Witch; and there a two-way tie between Faye La Torre dressed as Poison Ivy and Emily Cabrera dressed as Princess Elsa.

Winning the group dance competition and taking home $500 and a $50 gift card to Surf Club Restaurant was team Zumbalizious. Taking home second place and $300 was team Zumbabelles, and taking third and $200 was team M2 Groovers.

M2 Fitness president Mary Grace Bautista later expressed thanks to M2 Fitness members, the organization’s core committees, and all who have supported M2 Fitness’ events and programs.

“As the president of M2 Fitness, I couldn’t feel any prouder when I look back at what our group has achieved and consider the team as [some of my best friends]. …I witnessed the hard work, sincerity and truthfulness of [the] people who stayed with us through our highs and lows,” said Bautista in an email. “I am truly grateful to have such amazing people on a daily basis to work with and exercise together. …The people behind M2 are one the reasons why we kept going and made M2 stronger than ever. From M2 Fitness: Shape it up! Get fit! Don’t quit! Say strong!”

The events during Sunday’s dinner were judged and scored by Zumba instructor Shellan Sarmiento, United Airlines’ Saipan general manager Dave Baker, Saipan Mayor’s Office field operations director Joann Aquino, and Islander Rent A Car CNMI sales and marketing manager Simon Odoca.