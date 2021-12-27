M2 Fitness holds yearend Christmas party

By
|
Posted on Dec 28 2021
Share
M2 Fitness’ yearend Christmas party

From left: “Mrs. Star of the Night 2021” winners Vanessa Lorejo dressed as Professor X from the X-Men franchise; Faye La Torre as Poison Ivy from DC Comics; Des Calayo as Captain Marvel; Filamer Reyes as Scarlet Witch from Marvel Comics; Paz Echavez in a Great Gatsby-inspired costume; and Emily Cabrera dressed as Princess Elsa from Disney’s Frozen share a photo onstage during M2 Fitness’ yearend Christmas party at Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Ballroom. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

Health and fitness nonprofit organization M2 Fitness held its yearend Christmas party on Dec. 19 at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Ballroom. The dinner event featured multiple dance performances, a group dance contest, and movie-themed costume contest.

The costume contest was dubbed the “Mr. and Mrs. Star of the Night 2021,” with a men’s and women’s category. There was one male entrant, Benito Rectitud, who won by default dressed as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

The women’s category had several entrants, and there was a tie among two entrants to make it into the top five. In no particular order, the winners were Des Calayo dressed as Captain Marvel; Paz Echavez dressed in a Great Gatsby-inspired costume; Vanessa Lorejo dressed as Professor X from the X-Men franchise; Filamer Reyes as Scarlet Witch; and there a two-way tie between Faye La Torre dressed as Poison Ivy and Emily Cabrera dressed as Princess Elsa.

M2 Fitness’ yearend Christmas party

Second- and first-place winners of a group dance competition team Zumbabelles and team Zumbalizious take a group photo together onstage during M2 Fitness’ yearend Christmas party at Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Ballroom. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

Winning the group dance competition and taking home $500 and a $50 gift card to Surf Club Restaurant was team Zumbalizious. Taking home second place and $300 was team Zumbabelles, and taking third and $200 was team M2 Groovers.

M2 Fitness president Mary Grace Bautista later expressed thanks to M2 Fitness members, the organization’s core committees, and all who have supported M2 Fitness’ events and programs.

“As the president of M2 Fitness, I couldn’t feel any prouder when I look back at what our group has achieved and consider the team as [some of my best friends]. …I witnessed the hard work, sincerity and truthfulness of [the] people who stayed with us through our highs and lows,” said Bautista in an email. “I am truly grateful to have such amazing people on a daily basis to work with and exercise together. …The people behind M2 are one the reasons why we kept going and made M2 stronger than ever. From M2 Fitness: Shape it up! Get fit! Don’t quit! Say strong!”

The events during Sunday’s dinner were judged and scored by Zumba instructor Shellan Sarmiento, United Airlines’ Saipan general manager Dave Baker, Saipan Mayor’s Office field operations director Joann Aquino, and Islander Rent A Car CNMI sales and marketing manager Simon Odoca.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 28, 2021, 6:24 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 5:56 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune