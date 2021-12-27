UA flight cancellations seen to have minimal impact on NMI

By
|
Posted on Dec 28 2021

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Ports Authority said the CNMI will experience minimal impact as a result of United Airlines’ cancellation of flights.

In a brief statement from CPA chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, she said that United’s flight crew in the Marianas is based in Guam, so the CNMI will experience minimal impact from United’s flight cancellations.

“In our communications with United, the impact to this region is minimal given that the flight crew is based out of Guam. At this time, we are not experiencing any cancellations as a result of [the COVID-19 variant] omicron,” she said.

According to an email from United Corporate Communications to Saipan Tribune, the spike in omicron cases has greatly impacted its flight crew, resulting in cancellation of numerous flights but the most impacted area will be the U.S. domestic market.

“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays,” United told Saipan Tribune.

According to a Guam media source, United is one of many other airlines in the United States that have started canceling hundreds of flights over the weekend due to staffing issues caused by the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, omicron.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

BREAKING NEWS: 70 new positive cases in NMI

Posted On Dec 27 2021
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 2 deaths, 34 new cases in NMI

Posted On Dec 25 2021
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 82 new positive cases in NMI

Posted On Dec 25 2021
, By
0

‘No TF staff downsizing at NMI quarantine sites’

Posted On Dec 24 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 28, 2021, 6:24 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 5:56 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune