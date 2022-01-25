Macaranas to retire after serving DPS for 35 years

By
|
Posted on Jan 26 2022

Tag:
Share

Assistant Chief of Police Anthony Iglecias Macaranas is retiring this Monday after serving the Department of Public Safety for 35 years.

In line with this, Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) has introduced Senate Resolution 22-15 to commend the 54-year-old Macaranas for his meritorious commitment to serve as a distinguished police officer in the CNMI and for his sacrifice for the country as a member of the U.S. Army.

Macaranas

Cruz stated in the resolution that Macaranas performed his duties as a law enforcement officer “with the utmost skill, dedication, and bravery and now leaves a footprint for current and future law enforcement officers to follow and uphold.”

Cruz said the Senate joins the people of the CNMI in recognizing and commending the assistant chief of police for serving as a law enforcement officer “with courage and gallantry, and for his patriotic service and sacrifice for the nation as a member of the United States Army.”

According to the resolution, Macaranas became a police officer upon graduating from Marianas High School in June 1986 when he was hired as police recruit in September 1986. He joined the 6th Cycle Police Training Academy at the Northern Marianas College and graduated in July 1987.

From a police recruit in 1986 and police officer 1 in July 1987 to April 1989, Macaranas rose through the ranks and is now the assistant chief of police upon his retirement this Monday.

While earning these ranks, he was assigned to various duties such as at the Division of Corrections, DPS Police Academy, Patrol Section, Traffic Section, Highway Patrol Section, and Explosive Response Team/Special Enforcement Action Section.

Macaranas’ other duties include being the drill instructor for the 18th, 20th, and 21st Police Training Cycles in 2003, 2010, and 2016. He also served as the commander of the DPS Ceremonial Unit.

He has been involved in many tactical trainings, which include Police Sniper Course at the Government Training Institute in Boise, Idaho; Explosive Breaching for Law Enforcement Tactical Operations, the Prevention of and Response to Suicide Bombing Incidents as well as the Incident Response to Terrorist Bombings Training at New Mexico Tech; the Department of Homeland Security Basic SWAT School; the Federal Bureau of Investigation Explosive Unit Post-Blast Workshop; and the Unexploded Ordnance Technician Training Course.

Macaranas enhanced his expertise by attending various trainings at the Institute of Police Technology and Management and at the San Bernardino Sheriff’s EVOC Training Center.

He became a member of the Tactical Response Enforcement Team and the Explosives Response Team under the Special Enforcement Actions Section.

Macaranas enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving under the Echo Company, 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry and attended the U.S. Army Infantryman School in Fort Benning, Georgia in October 1999 through March 2000. He was deployed to Iraq in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom III from August 2004 through January 2006.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Man claims DPS officers arrested him unlawfully

Posted On Jan 06 2022
, By
0

DPS chief: Complaint unsigned, invalid

Posted On Dec 24 2021
, By
0

Court will not act on Shoiter suit vs DPS

Posted On Dec 23 2021
, By
0

JGO will hear testimony of Torres, DPS chief Deleon Guerrero on Friday

Posted On Dec 08 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to obtain the free COVID-19 tests that the federal government is making available to everyone nationwide?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 26, 2022, 7:16 AM
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
25°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:12 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune