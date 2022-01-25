Macaranas to retire after serving DPS for 35 years

Share











Assistant Chief of Police Anthony Iglecias Macaranas is retiring this Monday after serving the Department of Public Safety for 35 years.

In line with this, Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) has introduced Senate Resolution 22-15 to commend the 54-year-old Macaranas for his meritorious commitment to serve as a distinguished police officer in the CNMI and for his sacrifice for the country as a member of the U.S. Army.

Cruz stated in the resolution that Macaranas performed his duties as a law enforcement officer “with the utmost skill, dedication, and bravery and now leaves a footprint for current and future law enforcement officers to follow and uphold.”

Cruz said the Senate joins the people of the CNMI in recognizing and commending the assistant chief of police for serving as a law enforcement officer “with courage and gallantry, and for his patriotic service and sacrifice for the nation as a member of the United States Army.”

According to the resolution, Macaranas became a police officer upon graduating from Marianas High School in June 1986 when he was hired as police recruit in September 1986. He joined the 6th Cycle Police Training Academy at the Northern Marianas College and graduated in July 1987.

From a police recruit in 1986 and police officer 1 in July 1987 to April 1989, Macaranas rose through the ranks and is now the assistant chief of police upon his retirement this Monday.

While earning these ranks, he was assigned to various duties such as at the Division of Corrections, DPS Police Academy, Patrol Section, Traffic Section, Highway Patrol Section, and Explosive Response Team/Special Enforcement Action Section.

Macaranas’ other duties include being the drill instructor for the 18th, 20th, and 21st Police Training Cycles in 2003, 2010, and 2016. He also served as the commander of the DPS Ceremonial Unit.

He has been involved in many tactical trainings, which include Police Sniper Course at the Government Training Institute in Boise, Idaho; Explosive Breaching for Law Enforcement Tactical Operations, the Prevention of and Response to Suicide Bombing Incidents as well as the Incident Response to Terrorist Bombings Training at New Mexico Tech; the Department of Homeland Security Basic SWAT School; the Federal Bureau of Investigation Explosive Unit Post-Blast Workshop; and the Unexploded Ordnance Technician Training Course.

Macaranas enhanced his expertise by attending various trainings at the Institute of Police Technology and Management and at the San Bernardino Sheriff’s EVOC Training Center.

He became a member of the Tactical Response Enforcement Team and the Explosives Response Team under the Special Enforcement Actions Section.

Macaranas enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving under the Echo Company, 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry and attended the U.S. Army Infantryman School in Fort Benning, Georgia in October 1999 through March 2000. He was deployed to Iraq in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom III from August 2004 through January 2006.