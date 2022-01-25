Villacrusis helps George Fox make history

Posted on Jan 26 2022
Christian Villacrusis helped both the men’s and women’s swimming teams of George Fox University sweep Willamette University in their head-to-head last Saturday at the CPRD Aquatic Center in Newberg, Oregon.

The 21-year-old former Saipan Swim Club star won the 100m freestyle in 52.20 and was second in the 50m freestyle. It was the first time George Fox, an NCAA Division III school with a relatively young swimming program, swept Willamette.

Villacrusis, who is trying out for the CNMI National Triathlon Team for this year’s Pacific Mini Games in the CNMI, was overjoyed with his performance in the meet against Willamette.

“I was pretty happy with my performance in both the 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle. We were all swimming tired because we actually had an away meet the night before, but we did great as a team,” he told Saipan Tribune in a social media message.

Villacrusis said he’s proud to be part of history following his school’s sweep of Willamette.

“It is considered historic because this is the first time both the men’s and women’s teams won against Willamette,” he said.

Asked how’s the 2021-2022 swimming season shaping up, Villacrusis said there’s nothing to complain about especially during the era of COVID-19.

“The swim season is also great. It is only our fourth year as a team and the program has been growing ever since I first joined in 2018. Training is going great as well. We are preparing for our conference meet in February. This will be my last collegiate swim meet. There are still protocols actually. Mostly just wearing masks during our meets,” he said.

Villacrusis said he’d like to dedicate his performance in the meet against Willamette University last weekend to friends and family back home.

“Definitely I want to dedicate this to the CNMI and everybody back
home!”
The sweep against Willamette University marks George Fox University’s second sweep of the season. The men’s program narrowly beat their counterparts from Willamette, 92-91 The women, meanwhile, dominated their matchup against Willamette, 115-83.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
