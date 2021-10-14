ATALIG TO ELIGIBLE TAXPAYERS:

‘Make sure to enter portal to get advance child tax credit’

Atalig says next tax season is exciting because of Earned Income Tax Credit
By
|
Posted on Oct 15 2021
Share

Atalig

Finance Secretary David DLG. Atalig is advising eligible taxpayers to make sure to enter into their web portal so they will receive their advance child tax credit.

“The portal is their ticket in order to get their advance child tax,” said Atalig during Friday’s press briefing.

Finance launched the CNMI Advance Child Tax Credit Update Portal last Aug. 27.

Atalig said they will continue releasing payments for advance child tax credit through the end of December 2021 as the American Rescue Plan Act allows it.

The CNMI has been making monthly payments of the child tax credit to eligible families amounting to $250 or $300 each month, depending on the age of the child.

Majority opted for direct deposit.

ARPA, which was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives last March 10, contains the largest child tax credit ever for families. The credit goes from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children from age 6 through 17. For children under age 6, the credit is raised from $2,000 to $3,600.

Atalig said they also continue to roll out tax refunds.

He said the next tax season is exciting as they’re applying the Earned Income Tax Credits for all residents and taxpayers.

EITC is a refundable tax credit in the U.S. Internal Revenue Service Code that helps qualified low-to moderate-income working families and taxpayers get a tax break by allowing them to use the credit to reduce the taxes they owe, and in some cases, increase their tax refunds.

“So that’s a lot of exciting things happening with the Revenue and Tax of the Department of Finance,” Atalig said.

Last June, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, acting in his capacity as then-acting governor, signed into law a bill that would repeal an existing law in order to make low-and moderate-income working families in the CNMI eligible for the EITC as a form of financial relief.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
570 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 15, 2021, 6:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s S
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune