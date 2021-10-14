Veloria, Borja, Tolentino advance to two finals in C division

Sefric Veloria, left, and Yoko Borja have advanced to a couple of finals in the C division of the TakeCare Badminton Open 2021. (Contributed Photo/Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Sefric Veloria, Yoko Borja, and Merlie Tolentino are currently shining in the C division of the of the TakeCare Badminton Open 2021 after each advanced to multiple finals last weekend at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

Veloria is in the finals of the men’s singles after beating Dez Antonio, 21-19, 21-10, in their semifinals matchup. He will face Paolo Quidato in the finals after the latter beat Antonio in a cliffhanger, 21-20, 21-20, in the loser’s bracket finals.

Pairing with singles opponent Antonio this time, Veloria is also onto the championship round of the men’s doubles after they beat Leonard Manuel and Noel Watiwat, 21-15, 21-12.

Borja advanced to the finals of the women’s singles after getting the better of Lani Santos, 20-7, 21-10, in Group A. She also punched a finals ticket in the women’s doubles after teaming up with Hiroko Tajima in beating Minhee Ho and Lala Augustino, 21-13, 21-12, in Group A.

Borja’s opponent in the women’s singles finals is Merlie Tolentino after the Northern Marianas Badminton Association president defeated Gladys Dacumos, 21-15, 21-18, in Group B. Tolentino also advanced to the finals in the women’s doubles A after she and Lani Santos outlasted Sophia Quintos and Gigi Zapanta, 21-19, 15-21, 21-17.

In the mixed doubles, Antonio and Hiroko Tajima advanced to the Group A finals after beating Jerry Tan and Irish Pagarao, 21-10, 21-7. They now await the winner of the Tan/Pagarao and Sefric Veloria and Jadel Ignacio clash in the loser’s bracket finals.

In Group B, Noel Watiwat and Tisha Ferrer advanced to the finals after beating Leonard Manuel and Marielle Lim, 21-10, 21-18. The latter will now duel Ian Lubao and Patricia Surima in the loser’s bracket finals.

A total of 29 players are competing in the TakeCare Insurance Co., Inc.-sponsored tournament. The finals and other matches of the men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles in the A, B, and C divisions will be held this weekend.

