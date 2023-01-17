Making a living out of loving the sea

OUPV captain’s license class participants Bennijay Gonzales and Dre Lizama pose for Saipan Tribune at the 500 Sails classroom in Lower Base, Puerto Rico.(CHRYSTAL MARINO)

People who love being out at sea may now have a chance to make a living out of that passion, with the non-profit group 500 Sails teaming up with Adams’ Marine Seminars to enable CNMI residents to obtain what’s called OUPV captain’s license classes that will allow them to captain a boat with up to six passengers.

Chris Adams of Adams’ Marine Seminars started his first class last Monday at the 500 Sails boatyard in Lower Base for his students to get what’s called a six-pack captain’s license.

500 Sails’ Marjorie Daria, director of the organization’s Culture of Maritime Training Center, said this license is just a short segment into the opportunities these students can pursue if they want to work on ships, work for the U.S. Coast Guard, or enter into any maritime company.

“In a way, we are trying to find training opportunities that will help people be able to make a living out of what they love doing,” Daria said.

OUPV, or Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessel, is not a class commonly held on island, and many from Saipan who need OUPV certification usually have to travel off island to get training, Daria said, so the opening of the course under 500 Sails and Adam’s Maritime Seminars provides a significant opportunity for residents who are interested in maritime work.

Chris Adams is no stranger to Saipan and has been visiting the island for about 20 years already. “I’ve been coming for 18 of those 20 years. I have a lot of friends, met up with a lot of great people, very good people, and I enjoy coming to be able to help people to get their license. I’ve seen the difference that it makes in people. …People have come up to me years after they’ve gotten that license, and they’re so happy that they were able to get that license, and they’re paying their mortgage, paying their vehicles off. …It’s a good feeling to be able to help some people out,” he said.

OUPV captain’s license class participants listen as instructor Chris Adams of Adams’ Marine Seminars conducts the course’s first session in the 500 Sails boatyard in Lower Base, Puerto Rico.(CHRYSTAL MARINO)

Adams explained that he had been invited annually to come to the CNMI and provide these seminars, and had been doing so, but the COVID-19 pandemic had stopped those annual trips until recently “We’ve been doing classes [on] Saipan every year, usually every spring. When COVID-19 hit, that…shut some things down for a while. …500 Sails contacted us sometime last year, and invited us to come work with them, use their facility, and try to draw in some people.”

Besides promoting 500 Sails, Adams said the classes are also helping people get a license so they can make a good living for themselves.

When asked if he has plans to return after this course is completed, Adams replied, “I’m planning on coming back. We enjoy it, we enjoy being able to help some people out. As long as there’s a need, then I’m willing to help some people out.”

One of the class’ students, Dre Lizama from Tinian, said he is enjoying the classes. “I’m learning a lot and I’m expecting to hopefully get my license within the next six months and hopefully start work.” He also praised Adams for doing a good job in explaining everything thoroughly.

When asked about his goals upon course completion, another student, Bennijay Gonzales, said he wants to further help those interested in fishin.g “What I’m expecting is to get my license so when I go back to Tinian, I can start chartering for some people who want to go learn to fish…”

