GRMC donation helps GFD detect stroke in patients

Posted on Jan 18 2023

Jodeen Mendiola, Guam Regional Medical City director of Adult Clinical Services, and Jennifer Cruz, GRMC chief nursing officer, pose with members of the Guam Fire Department after the donations of glucometers, lancets, and glucose strips. (GRMC)

DEDEDO, Guam—The Guam Regional Medical City recently donated glucometers, lancets, and glucose strips to the Guam Fire Department to assist paramedics when assessing patients to help distinguish between those who exhibit signs of stroke and those with hypoglycemia symptoms.

Prior to GRMC’s donation, glucometers were not readily available in all emergency medical service units due to limited supply.

GFD Fire chief Dan Stone said that GRMC’s donation will “allow us to provide glucometers for all our response vehicles, which is a huge force multiplier for us because now, regardless of what unit shows up first at a particular call, if that equipment is needed, [the glucometers] happen to be available, instead of having to wait for the unit that has them to get there, so patient care starts much faster.”

In addition to the donation, GRMC will also continue to supplement these supplies to GFD as needed. There are also plans to collaborate on future trainings, one of which will include paramedic trainings for stroke emergencies.

GRMC chief nursing officer Jennifer Cruz said, “GRMC is happy to partner with GFD by providing the much-needed glucose machines to help their medics properly assess if a patient is having a stroke versus low blood sugar. We look forward to our partnership with GFD to help our community as Guam’s only Joint Commission certified advanced primary stroke center.”

In May 2022, GRMC was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval by The Joint Commission for “Advanced Primary Stroke Center.” Subsequently, the U.S. News and World Report selected GRMC as one of the nation’s “High Performing” hospitals for stroke care for 2022-2023. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

