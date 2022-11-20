Mallards duck way to dodgeball title

Share











Garapan Elementary School’s Mallard Quack Attack defeated Dodgeball Destroyers as the fifth graders dodged and attacked their way to the finals of the PIC Dodgeball Tournament for Kids last Saturday morning at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan tennis courts.

After returning from a five-year hiatus, five teams—the Mallard Quack Attack, Dodgeball Destroyers, Brilliant Star, Junior Clubmates, and Team Nang vied for the perpetual dodgeball trophy, individual trophies, and prizes.

The Mallard Quack Attack made their way to the finals in the winner’s bracket of the five-team double elimination against the Dodgeball Destroyers, after defeating the Destroyers in their first match, and then out-dodging Brilliant Star.



The Destroyers fell to the loser’s bracket in their loss against GES, but bounced their way to the finals against GES again after defeating the Junior Clubmates and Brilliant Star.

Angel Calayag, Kyara McCale, Reddic Leon Guerrero, Kanoa Owens, Eli Hofschneider, Casmiro Cosmes, D’Arton, Tyree, Seraya, and Jayvin Reyes made up the GES team.

Quido Jambor, Noah Lewis, Carver Gross, Windsor Gross, Baeva Edvalson, Leilani Ruszala, Scarlett Loken, Harper Loken, and Scarlett Burrell made up the Dodgeball Destroyers team.

The champions Mallard Quack Attack won their name on the perpetual trophy, individual trophies, Magellan Lunch and PIC waterpark passes, and $300 worth of sporting equipment.

Second place Dodgeball Destroyers won individual trophies, PIC waterpark passes, and $150 worth of sporting equipment.

Tournament director ​​Dennis Tababa said after the event, “after a five-year hiatus, it’s great to see the community and children come back to PIC to participate in the PIC Dodgeball for Kids tournament. I’m very proud of the five teams that competed and applaud Garapan Elementary School’s amazing work in defending their dodgeball champion title! The camaraderie, athleticism, and energy these children displayed was so much fun to watch. Can’t wait to see the level of competition next year’s event will bring. I also want to thank our volunteers for their hard work under the Saipan heat! And lastly, thank you to our sponsors for their continued support: [Pacific Trading Company Ltd.], including Pepsi and Gatorade, Bridge Capital LLC, and Docomo Pacific.