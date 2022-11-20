Info sought on successful, unsuccessful BOOST Program applicants

Share











Reps. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) have sought information from the Department of Finance and the Department of Commerce about the administration’s Building Optimism, Opportunities and Stability Together Program.

In related news, the Office of the Governor issued a “Rumor Control” advisory over the weekend where it said that rumors about Shayne Villanueva and Robert Travilla having received BOOST grant funds as a result of political involvement is false. Both Villanueva and Travilla are reportedly involved the campaign activities of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Manglona and Babauta, who chair the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee and the Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, respectively, asked Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig and Commerce Secretary Edward M. Deleon Guerrero for information on the BOOST program in a recent letter.

The BOOST Program is a project of the Office of the Governor and the Department of Commerce that aims to provide financial assistance to CNMI businesses and non-profit organizations.

The lawmakers requested for the name of the entities/agencies/offices and principals that administer the BOOST Program and information as to its funding source and the names of all approved and disapproved applicants. Manglona and Babauta also inquired about the amounts awarded to all awardees of the program.

They gave Atalig and Deleon Guerrero until 10am today, Friday, to provide the information.

The lawmakers said following the receipt and review of the information, they will schedule a joint public hearing in late November 2022.

Manglona and Babauta did not indicate in their letter the specific reason why they need such information.

The Office of the Governor’s “Rumor Control” advisory said: “There is a rumor circulating [in] social media that states that…Villanueva and…Travilla have received BOOST Grant Program funds as a result of political involvement. This is false.

“Gov. Ralph DLG Torres recently received letters from Mr. John Z. Arroyo, president and CEO of the Bank of Saipan, in response to his request for information on the matter to provide official clarification to the public.

“Mr. Shayne Villanueva has not submitted any BOOST Grant Program application, and Mr. Robert Travilla has not been awarded any BOOST Grant Program funds,” it added.