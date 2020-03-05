Man, 29, gets 77 days in prison for child abuse

Posted on Mar 06 2020
A 29-year-old man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl has pleaded guilty and was slapped with a 77-day prison term.

Peter Owen Torwal Aldan pleaded guilty Wednesday to child abuse as part of a plea deal.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho sentenced him to five years imprisonment, all suspended except for 77 days, with credit for 77 days of time-served. This means he will no longer serve more time in prison.

Aldan was required to perform 100 hours of community service, pay $25 in court costs, and $120 in fees.

He was ordered, among other conditions, to report to the Community Guidance Center and complete any recommended treatment.

The Office of the Attorney General originally charged Aldan with sexual assault of a minor in the second degree for allegedly touching the girl inappropriately in a bedroom of a house on Saipan on Jan. 4, 2019. Police arrested Aldan that same day.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
