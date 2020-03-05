Theft suspect turns herself in

Share







A woman who is wanted by police turned herself in last Sunday, four days after a warrant was issued for her arrest for alleged theft.

According to a police report yesterday, Manuela “Leila” Johnson Guerrero surrendered to authorities last March 1, 2020. The next day, Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo released Guerrero on her personal recognizance, with instructions to report to court later.

This comes soon after Superior Court Associate Judge Theresa Kim-Tenorio issued an arrest warrant for Guerrero last Feb. 26, 2020, at about 3:20pm, for the charges of theft. Bail was set at $15,000.

According to the DPS report, police received a walk-in complaint last Feb. 20, 2020, at about 11:50am, about a theft incident at the victims’ home in Dandan. Police documented the report and interviewed the victims. Although the report did not indicate Guerrero’s relation to the victims, separate court documents indicate that the victims were Guerrero’s parents.

The victims told police that they were on an off-island trip and they trusted Guerrero to look after their home while they were gone. Upon returning from their trip, they noticed that most of their valuables within the home, including jewelry and fishing equipment, were missing. When the victims contacted Guerrero, she allegedly admitted to taking the items and pawning them. (Saipan Tribune)