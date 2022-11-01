Man accused of scalding girlfriend

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a man who is accused of scalding his girlfriend with a hot bowl of soup in a fit of rage.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho set last Friday a $5,000 cash bail for Ignacio C. Manglona, who allegedly scalded his girlfriend’s leg with a hot bowl of soup during a heated argument. Following the hearing, Camacho remanded Manglona back to Department of Corrections custody and ordered him to return to court on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing. Manglona’s arraignment was set for Nov. 7, at 9am before presiding judge Roberto Naraja.

According to court documents, Department of Public Safety and Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Service units responded last Wednesday at around 1:59pm to a disturbing the peace complaint.

At the scene, officers met with the victim, who told officers that her boyfriend, Manglona, punched her in the face a day before and then scalded her right leg with a hot bowl of soup that day.

Police officers did a follow up interview with the victim the next day, Oct. 27, and she told them that Manglona punched her in the face on Oct. 25 and called her names because he was mad at her.

The following day, Oct. 26, at around 9am, the victim said that Manglona told her to cook rice but she was on the phone with a family member at the time. She stated that she was just preparing to cook the rice because the soup she had made had just finished cooking. The victim said this angered Manglona and he ordered her to hang the phone up so she could cook the rice. Manglona then allegedly took the soup that the victim had cooked and poured it down on her leg.

The victim said they continued with their lunch even though she was in pain and then she went to her grandmother’s house, where they reported the incident to police.

The victim noted that she never told her family about the abuse before because Manglona allegedly controls her and hurts her when she attempts to leave the house.