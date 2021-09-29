Man allegedly assault woman over a phone

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2021
A man was recently arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face following a heated argument over a cellphone.

Department of Public Safety officers arrested Vincent K. “Vkay” Antonois, 29, over the weekend, for allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face when she refused to let him borrow her phone to play music.

According to the police report, at about 11:14am last Friday, police were dispatched to respond to an assault incident in Kagman.

At the scene, police met with Antonois’ girlfriend who reportedly had a cut on her bottom lip. The woman was treated by medical staff.

While she was being treated, the woman told police that at around 10:30am that same day, she was on her phone talking to her mother when Antonois asked her for her cellphone.

She said she told Antonois to wait but he insisted that he needed the phone because he wanted to play music. This led to a heated argument between the couple.

The victim said Antonois allegedly took their son and was about to leave the home but she forcefully stopped him from leaving. Antonois allegedly turned around and punched the victim on her lip and left.

The woman said called police immediately after the incident but was not able to get police assistance. It was learned that when police first arrived, Antonois’ family told them that everything was fine and help wasn’t needed.

Police learned that Antonois allegedly threatened the victim that if she called for police again, he would stab her in her sleep. The victim however, called police for a second time after Antonois left the home to go to a friend’s house.

After speaking with the victim, police arrested Antonois and detained him at the Department of Corrections.

During his bail hearing last Monday, Superior Court Associate Judge Theresa Kim-Tenorio imposed a $3,000 cash bail on Antonois on charges of disturbing the peace, assault and battery, assault, and interfering with a domestic violence report.

He is set to return to court on Oct.r 6 for a preliminary hearing, followed by an arraignment on Oct. 18.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
