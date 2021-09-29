‘Torres, family made 85 boating trips from 2017 to July 2021’

Boating Safety commander testifies they don’t take Torres on DPS boat for fishing, hunting trips
By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2021
Share
Kevin Aldan testifies before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee

Boating Safety commander Kevin Aldan testifies before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee about the numerous boating trips made by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his family from 2015 to 2021. Next to Aldan is his counsel, Anthony Aguon. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

Department of Public Safety Boating Safety commander Kevin Aldan testified yesterday before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee regarding numerous boating trips made by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, his wife, and some family members.

In response to the question from Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (R-Saipan), Aldan said they don’t take Torres aboard Boating Safety boats for fishing. Aldan said DPS Boating Safety officers would escort or shadow the governor as he goes on his own boat during fishing.

The Boating Safety commander said he can’t recall how many fishing trips the governor took in his numerous trips.

“I can’t just put a number to it,” said Aldan, adding that he possibly joined some of those fishing trips.

He remembers escorting Torres on a fishing trip to Tinian.

Aldan said he is aware of Boating Safety officers and vessels were being used to take the governor and the first lady on trips to Managaha, but that that he can’t recall how many times he was on those trips.

Attao said the vessel reports or logbooks submitted to the JGO Committee document at least 85 boating trips with Torres and his family from March 2017 to July 2021 using DPS Search and Rescue vessels, multiple Boating Safety personnel, thousands of gallons of government-funded fuel and other boating resources.

Aldan said if it’s in the documents that they submitted, then the 85 boating trips were accurate.

Aldan said he is not aware if Torres uses other government vessels besides DPS boats for recreational transportation.

JGO Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said in her remarks that the evidence shows that Torres, his wife, numerous members of their family, and friends went to Pagan using CNMI funds for recreational purposes, while the CNMI was under a lockdown due to COVID-19.

Babauta said DPS officers testified that it is not DPS procedure to use personal funding for any Boating Safety needs.

She said it is clear that the grantor of the recreational Boating Safety, in this case the U.S. Coast Guard, stated in an email to Boating Safety and DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero that “protecting public officials would fall outside of the recreational Boating Safety realm and would not be an allowable cost.”

The JGO is investigating Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels.

At the hearing, Rep. Donald M. Manglona (D-Saipan) showed a Boating Safety logbook about a boating trip to the Northern Islands on Aug. 5, 2017. Manglona asked who were the boat crew with Torres that was referred in the logbook. Aldan said he does not know as it’s not indicated in the logbook.

Aldan also stated that a boat which was in that trip possibly belongs to the governor’s brother.

Manglona asked why the officers were on Boating Safety Zodiac 3 boat monitoring or escorting the governor, who was on a birthday camping trip to Sarigan. The commander replied that it’s for personal security detail issue.

Manglona asked why would a Boating Safety boat be used to escort the boat of governor’s brother, Vincent Torres, on a personal birthday camping trip.

Aldan said if the governor is on board, then they need to follow him. He, however, stated that he was not aware that it was a personal camping trip for the governor and his brothers.

Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) followed up Manglona’s question. He asked if there was any official business on this trip or it was personal.

Aldan said based on the log, it’s hard for him to say if it’s personal or official business. He said they don’t ask what’s the business of the governor as they just follow the DPS commissioner’s order to provide personal security.

Propst cited a Boating Safety report log for Aug. 13, 2017, in which Boating Safety officers shadowed a boat for Anatahan. He asked who was in the Boating Safety Zodiac boat and why it was in Anatahan. Aldan said he does not know as it’s not indicated in the log. He said he has no knowledge that if it was a fishing trip or a hunting trip for the governor and his brothers.

Propst said it appears that many of the entries in the Boating Safety logbook are attributed to the governor’s and his families’ fishing or hunting expeditions.

“Does Boating Safety also monitor other fishermen as they do for the governor, or just specially for the governor?” the lawmaker asked. Aldan said they also monitor other fishermen.

When Saipan Tribune left the hearing at 4pm., Aldan was still testifying.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 30, 2021, 6:14 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s NE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:07 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune