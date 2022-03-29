Man allegedly beats ex-girlfriend over an air purifier

Share











A man was arrested last week for allegedly beating his former girlfriend, who is the mother of his child, over an air purifier.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $10,000 cash bail on Roland Benavente Salas, 36, who is accused of beating his former girlfriend after claiming that she stole his air purifier.

During a bail hearing last Friday, Camacho allowed Salas to post 10% of his bail, $1,000, as a secured bond for his release on the charges of disturbing the peace to include domestic violence and assault and battery.

Salas, following the hearing, was released and was ordered to return to court on April 1, at 10am for a preliminary hearing while his arraignment was set for April 4, at 9am.

According to court documents, Department of Public Safety officers reported to a disturbance at a residence in San Vicente last Feb. 4, at about 7:19pm but it wasn’t until Feb. 28 when police met with the victim to interview her.

The victim told police that about two months into her relationship Salas, she became pregnant with their son but their relationship ended during her pregnancy.

Then, on the evening of Feb. 4, the victim said she went to the apartment they previously shared in San Vicente to pick up their son. About five minutes later, the victim said Salas allegedly asked her where his air purifier was, to which she responded it was for their son and that it was at her parents’ house in San Vicente.

The victim said that Salas stormed out of the office area of the apartment at that point, grabbed her hair with his left hand, and was standing over her telling her, “Didn’t I tell you to stop stealing.” The victim said Salas then hit the right side of her head once and kicked her on her legs.

As the victim tried to get away, Salas allegedly smacked and punched her, swinging his right arm and hitting her, causing her to fall and hit her head on a nearby chair.

She said she got a bump and cut on her forehead which she photographed and showed police.

After hitting her, Salas allegedly asked her what happened, as if he was trying to manipulate her into believing he didn’t hit her.

The victim also told police that in the past, Salas strangled when she was eight months and would constantly hit her in places not visible to the public like her thighs and arms. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

