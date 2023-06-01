Man allegedly wielding machete at a local bank

Share











The Department of Public Safety arrested a man at the Bank of Guam yesterday morning after bystanders reported that he was wielding a machete outside the establishment.

Footage of police vehicles lined up outside the Bank of Guam entrance in Garapan and officers entering the building with their K9 units circulated on several social media platforms yesterday.

In a statement from Department of Public Safety spokesperson Fred Sato in response to the footage, he said officers and K9s responded to the scene following a disturbance call but the K9 units were not deployed as officers were able to restrain the suspect.

DPS later reported that Patrick T. Gibo, 44, was the subject in the incident. Gibo was allegedly wielding a machete outside Bank of Guam and he was reported to police.

Bank of Guam refused to comment about the incident.

In an official press release from DPS, it stated that DPS dispatch received a call about a disturbance at the Bank of Guam in Garapan at about 9:41am yesterday. Witnesses reported seeing a man wielding a machete and screaming outside the bank’s main entrance.

Bank employees initially attempted to assist Gibo, but then decided to wait for responding officers.

Officers arrived on the scene at about 9:45am and one officer noticed Gibo standing outside with a machete on the ground beside him. Gibo allegedly attempted to pick up the machete twice, but both times, the officer immediately directed him to drop it and step away.

On his third attempt to pick up the weapon, the officer physically stopped Gibo from picking it up and was assisted by other officers in restraining the man.

The man was detained and then transported to the Commonwealth Health Center where he remains admitted for 72 hours for an evaluation.