NRCS urges sponsors to submit program funding requests

By
|
Posted on Jun 02 2023

Tag:
Share

HONOLULU, Hawaii—The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging local sponsors to submit project requests for funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service administers the Emergency Watershed Protection Program, which responds to emergencies created by natural disasters. It is not necessary for a national emergency to be declared for an area to be eligible for assistance.

The EWP Program is a recovery effort aimed at relieving imminent hazards to life and property caused by floods, fires, windstorms, and other natural disasters. All projects must have a project sponsor. NRCS may bear up to 75% of the eligible construction cost of emergency measures (90% within limited-resource areas as identified by the U.S. Census data). The remaining costs must come from local sources and can be in the form of cash or in-kind services. EWP is designed for installation of recovery measures to safeguard life and property as a result of a natural disaster. Threats that the EWP Program addresses are termed watershed impairments. These include, but are not limited to debris-clogged waterways, unstable streambanks, severe erosion jeopardizing public infrastructure, wind-borne debris removal, and damaged upland sites stripped of protective vegetation by fire or drought.

Funding is available for new projects as well as those already submitted to NRCS. NRCS will give additional consideration to projects in historically underserved communities that directly benefit limited resource areas or socially disadvantaged communities. NRCS will continue to review as funding is available. Eligible project sponsors include state government entities, local municipalities, conservation districts, and federally-recognized tribal organizations. Sponsors are encouraged to reach out to their local District Conservationist see contact information above and/or their state’s/territorial NRCS Watershed program manager John Mathews John.mathews@usda.gov or (808) 600-2922 with watershed concerns as soon as possible to ensure their project request is in the funding queue for consideration. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

NRCS seeks partners in the region

Posted On Jul 26 2018
, By

NRCS sets grant program deadline

Posted On Jul 14 2017
, By

USDA agencies provide producers and community with safety nets

Posted On Aug 10 2015
, By
1

1st seasonal high tunnel nearly completed in Kagman

Posted On Jun 16 2015
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 2, 2023, 8:57 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune