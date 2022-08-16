Man Amigos out-slugs Tokahao

Share











Manny Sablan powered Man Amigos to a 21-17 win over Tokahao as the star-studded squad returned to its winning ways in the men’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field.

A week after being upset by Momma Charo in a close game, the manager of the gold-winning CNMI National Baseball Team in the 2022 Pacific Mini Games piled on Man Amigos’ lead with a towering home run in the bottom of the fifth inning that extended their lead to 21-17.

Earlier, Eric Palacios doubled off Tokahao pitcher George David that brought home Mark Toves to shatter a 17-all tie. Peter Sablan then had a single that allowed Palacios to cross home plate before he too was brought home by his namesake, Manny.

Tokahao actually fended off certain defeat after Alvin Takai scampered to home plate following an infield error by Man Amigos on the top of the inning.

Before Takai’s heroics, Man Amigos only needed three outs for the one-hour time limit to go into effect with them leading by a run, 17-16.

Forced to go the full seven innings, Man Amigos pitcher Eric Palacios silenced Tokehao in the top of the sixth before the team’s batters continued to pelt David with hits.

Toves was the first to connect when he singled. Palacios then helped his cause in picking up the win by scoring a round-tripper. Kent Kalen then pegged the final score with a run in the seventh.

Peter Sablan went 4-5 with a home run, five RBIs, and three runs. Manny Sablan also was 4-5 at bat and had a home run and four RBIs. Bill Camacho also had five ribbies for Man Amigos despite going 1-4 with a run.

Palacios has three strikeouts to go along with his 4-5 at bat, four RBIs, and one homer. Kalen and Toves also registered three and two RBIs each with the latter going a perfect 5-5 at bat.

Tokahao, which dropped to 3-2 in the win-loss column, was led by the six RBIs of Jeff Cruz. Clint “Willow” Quitugua, Mark Villagomez, Jojo Attao, and David also had two RBIs each with Quitugua and Attao also going yard each. David also had two strikeouts in the ballgame.



Aimeliik 14, Asahi 10

Earlier, Aimeliik won its second straight game after beating Asahi, 14-10.

Asahi actually led, 10-5, after two innings, but Aimeliik ace Justo Somol shut down Asahi’s batters the rest of the way.

Aimeliik took the lead in the third when three of their runners crossed home plate. They will add six more home plate crossings the rest of the game to win via a comfortable margin.

Chouston Martin led Aimeliik in the win with five RBIs after recording two homers and going a perfect 3-3 from the plate.

Aimeliik improved to 2-4, while Asahi leveled its record to 3-3.

Dominic Hideo had two RBIs and a round-tripper in the loss. He also had two strikeouts from the mound.

Hagu Lamun 24,

Salty Boys 6

In the only game decided by the 10-run mercy rule last Sunday, Hagu Lamun kept Salty Boys winless with a 24-6 demolition job.

The now 4-1 team actually only led, 11-6, after five innings. However, a 13-run eruption in the top of the sixth made sure Salty Boys remained further down in the league’s cellar.

The fireworks for Hagu Lamun started with a double from Tim Wesley that was followed by a homer from Dennis Cruz.

Eric Tudela, Joe Celis, Ben Camacho, and John Acosta would also double, but those were the least of Salty Boys’ worries as triples from Wesley and Tudela plus home runs by Cruz and Roy Tudela officially made it open season in the sixth for the losing team.

Celis then made it quick in the bottom of the sixth as he promptly induced Luis Kiyoshi and Jon Kapileo to fly out before Chris San Nicolas was called out at first on a laser from the third baseman

Cruz had five RBIs, two runs, and two homers after going 4-5 from the plate. Celis also took command of the mound with six strikeouts.

Tony Techur had an RBI and a run after going 1-2 at bat for Salty Boys, which dropped to 0-6.

Sunday’s morning games pitting 670 Babes and Lady Eagles in the women’s division and Sufa vs Peleliu and Ngaraard Redmen against Momma Charo in the men’s division were postponed on account of heavy rain.