COMMUNITY BRIEFS – August 17, 2022

SNISWCD monthly meeting on Aug. 19

The Saipan & Northern Islands Soil & Water Conservation District of the Department of Lands and Natural Resources has scheduled its regular monthly meeting on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 10am, at the Office of the Governor’s conference room on the ground floor of the Juan A. Sablan Memorial Building, Capital Hill, Saipan. For more information, contact the SNISWCD office at (670) 233-3415 ext. 170. (PR)

Free webinars on federal contracting

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars this August. Webinars run from 10am to 11:30am and will be conducted via Zoom. Links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar.

Aug. 18, 2022 – Marketing to the Federal Government – The government buys products and services differently than the private sector. The Guam PTAC will discuss marketing strategies, essential documents, and how to get your company noticed by government buyers.

Aug. 25, 2022 – Teaming & Joint Ventures – What are they and which is right for your business? The Guam PTAC will discuss the Federal regulations related to these arrangements and discuss ways to use these arrangements effectively.

To register, visit https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)

Emergency water service interruption in Chalan Kiya yesterday

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in the Chalan Kiya area experienced an emergency water service interruption yesterday, Aug. 16, 2022, starting at midnight due to the isolation of a leak identified at the pressure reducing valve that regulates the water pressure for the Chalan Kiya area. Water operators performed an emergency leak repair yesterday morning, with the repairs supposed to be done by 4pm yesterday. Water services to the affected area should have already resumed.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)