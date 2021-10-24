Man arrested for alleged nuisance

By
|
Posted on Oct 25 2021
On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at about 9:08am, the CNMI Department of Public Safety received a call reporting an alleged quarantine violator at the Kanoa Resort in Chalan Kanoa.

A transport and tracking team from the COVID-19 task force was immediately sent to check on the suspect’s apar tment. The team was notified that Butterfield left his apartment in his vehicle a gray Honda SUV. All units were notified.

A nearby unit spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the Chinatown area heading toward Middle Road. An officer conducted a violator stop on the vehicle. A COVID-19 task force personnel approached the suspect’s driver-side window, but the suspect refused to comply.

The suspect exited his vehicle and walked toward the COVID-19 transport vehicle and sat down in the parking lot. When officers asked the suspect to stand he refused and proceeded to lay down in the middle of the parking lot. The suspect continued to refuse to comply.

Officers then arrested David Butterfield for nuisance. He was brought to Kanoa Resort for clearance before being transported to the Department of Corrections to be booked and detained.

The CNMI Department of Public Safety highly encourages the public to call 911 anytime to report a crime, emergency, or disturbance. Our officers are here to keep you and your family safe. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
