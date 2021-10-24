TanHoldings steals win for early lead

TanHoldings Football Club’s Kaithlynn Chavez, second left, seen here surrounded by Paire FC defenders in Week 1 of the Dove Women’s Fall League 2021, scored two late goals to lift her team to a 7-6 win over Kanoa FC last Wednesday night at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

Kaithlynn Chavez knocked in back-to-back goals late in the game to help TanHoldings Football Club escape past Kanoa Football Club, 7-6, in the Premier Division of the Dove Women’s Fall League 2021 last Wednesday night at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Behind at 5-6 with seven minutes left in the 60-minute match and after Kanoa’s Irish Pagarao delivered two straight goals, TanHoldings banked on Chavez’s heroics down the stretch to pull off a nail-biter. Chavez, who was without a goal in the first half and continued to be frustrated by Kanoa’s defense in the majority of the second half, finally scored around the last three-minute mark of the match to knot the count, 6-6. The Saipan International School student then came up with the game-winner with a little over one minute left in the closely fought contest to complete the come-from-behind victory for TanHoldings.

Chavez and company got win No. 2 in as many games for the early lead in the division, while Kanoa dropped to a 1-0-1 win-draw-loss mark for a share of second place with Shirley’s.

Before Chavez’s game-saver, Britanny Wally and Jannah Casarino made two goals apiece and Allyssya Angeles had one to help TanHoldings keep up with Kanoa, which relied heavily on Pagarao. The Kanoa striker hit three of Kanoa’s four goals in the first half, which ended in a deadlock. Kristelle Itaas tallied the other goal for Kanoa in the first 30 minutes of the game, while Casarino had her pair in the opening half and Wally and Angeles logged one apiece.

Wally got her second in the 40th minute to break the tie, but Pagarao answered two minutes later to force another standoff. Pagarao then gave the lead back to Kanoa with her goal in the 53rd minute before Chavez came to TanHoldings’ rescue and stole the win.

Meanwhile, Shirley’s got its first victory of the season after easing past Paire in the other game last Wednesday, 4-1.

Fiona Bucalig had twin goals for Shirley’s, which drew one apiece from Melody Johnson and Jeraldine Castillo. Mae Ito handed Paire its lone goal in the match.

Games in the Premier Division will resume this Wednesday with Kanoa taking on Paire on Court A, and TanHoldings colliding with Shirley’s on Court B.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
Paire-1 5, Paire-2 1
Paire-1 moved on top of the standings in the eight-team field after dominating sister squad Paire-2 in Week 2 action.

Lily Muldoon and Natalie Hill-Beyer scored two goals apiece to lift Paire-1 to the easy win, while Patty Coleman chipped in one. Paire-2’s only goal in the match was courtesy of Robyn Spaeth.

Southern United 4, Paire-3 0
Southern United broke into the win column after shutting down Paire-3.

Keisha Deleon Guerrero registered two goals, while Reanna Ramarui and Erin Frink contributed one each for the winning squad.

Kanoa 1, Matansa 0
Kanoa also notched victory No. 1 after edging Matansa.
Marie Aldan made the game-winner in the 3rd minute of the match allowing Kanoa to quickly recover from a 0-2 loss to Paire-2 in Week 1.

MP United 2, Shirley’s 2
Shirley’s got its second draw in as many games, thanks to a late goal from Friendly Joy Peña.

Pena made it to the board with less than five minutes left in the game to help Shirley’s force a draw against MP United.

MP United took a 2-0 lead in the first half behind the goals of Breanna Copeland and Julia Ishikawa. However, Shirley’s fought back with Mikky Vargas scoring in the 28 the minute and Pena delivering the equalizer in the 45th.

With back-to-back draws, Shirley’s was hoping to gain its first win of the season yesterday when it was scheduled to duel Matansa in Week 3 of the league. Three more matches were slated last Sunday with Paire-2 meeting Southern United; Paire-1 battling MP United; and Kanoa challenging Paire-3.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

