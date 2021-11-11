Man arrested for allegedly assaulting his brother over bush cutting

By
|
Posted on Nov 12 2021
The Department of Public Safety has arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his brother because their father told him to bush cut around the house while his brother was inside the house.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $2,500 cash bail on Donald Arriola, who allegedly put his brother, Joseph Arriola, in a chokehold for being inside their house on Tinian while he was out doing yard work with his father.

Donald Arriola was remanded back to the Department of Corrections following his bail hearing and was ordered to return to court on Nov. 16, for a preliminary hearing.

He was charged with assault and battery to include domestic violence, disturbing the peace, obstructing justice, interference with a law enforcement officer, and vandalism.

According to court documents, Donald Arriola’s mother called DPS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at about 7:57am, to request for police assistance at her home in Marpo Heights on Tinian.

At the scene, the father told police that when he told his son, Donald Arriola, to bush cut around the house while he raked, Donald Arriola got angry and started to break things in their house.

Arriola’s mother told the officers that her husband and son were outside doing yard work when she heard Donald Arriola shouting and complaining about his brother, Joseph Arriola, sleeping in.

The mother said Donald Arriola’s father got mad at him, because Joseph Arriola did the yard work the day before.

After a while, as Joseph Arriola was eating at the dining table, Donald Arriola punched the sliding door when he saw Joseph Arriola and came inside the house. Donald Arriola allegedly threw Joseph Arriola’s food on the floor, as well as the things on the kitchen counter top and grabbed Joseph Arriola and put him in a head lock.

Donald Arriola also allegedly picked up an ashtray and was going to hit Joseph Arriola with it, but did not. That’s when the mother called the police.

As police were talking with Donald Arriola’s parents, police could hear him shouting and yelling inside the house. When police tried to arrest Donald Arriola, he allegedly pulled away.

As he was being transported to the police station, Donald Arriola allegedly started yelling, saying he was going to burn the house down.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
