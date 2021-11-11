Villagomez to consult counsel on ethics complaint process

Share











House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) said Wednesday that he wants to educate himself on the process on how to deal with the ethics complaint filed against Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) by Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae, who is a counselor and advocate for the rights of abused women.

This developed as House Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao (R-Saipan) said yesterday that he respects Villagomez and should he ask to meet him on the issue he stands ready to assist him in any way he can.

When asked by the reporters Wednesday about Vaiagae’s ethics complaint, Villagomez said there is a process to go through and that he hasn’t had a chance yet to meet with their legal counsel. He said they are down to one legal counsel as the other lawyer had gone on travel for work.

“The load that he carries it’s pretty tight,” said Villagomez, referring to their legal counsel.

In her letter to Villagomez Tuesday, Vaiagae attached a copy of an Office of the Attorney General’s memorandum detailing its investigation over allegations that Propst had sex with several underaged women approximately 20 years ago when he was still a teacher at Marianas High School and an employee at Northern Marianas College. Propst has denied the allegations.

Villagomez said they cannot just jump to conclusion, with serious allegations like this on both ends—the alleged victims and Propst.

The speaker said he also wants to meet with Attao, who was the House speaker in the last legislature.

On Sept. 8, 2020, Propst resigned as House Precinct 1 representative, 20 days after a private citizen asked then-House Speaker Attao that Propst be investigated for alleged sexual misconduct when he was still an MHS teacher.

Propst became a Precinct 1 representative again after being overwhelmingly voted into office without even campaigning during the November 2020 election.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Attao said yesterday that no Ethics Committee was formed during his term as speaker of the 21st Legislature, regarding the complaint against Propst after Propst resigned from his position on Oct. 1, 2020.

Attao said the Ethics Committee shall consist of eight members, divided equally between the minority and majority blocs.

“The last time I believe anything close to an Ethics Committee was formed was in the 17th Legislature and before that, if I’m not mistaken, in the 13th Legislature,” he said.