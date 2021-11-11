Villagomez to consult counsel on ethics complaint process

Edmund S. Villagomez, Edwin K. Propst, ethics complaint
By
|
Posted on Nov 12 2021
Share

House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) said Wednesday that he wants to educate himself on the process on how to deal with the ethics complaint filed against Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) by Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae, who is a counselor and advocate for the rights of abused women.

This developed as House Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao (R-Saipan) said yesterday that he respects Villagomez and should he ask to meet him on the issue he stands ready to assist him in any way he can.

When asked by the reporters Wednesday about Vaiagae’s ethics complaint, Villagomez said there is a process to go through and that he hasn’t had a chance yet to meet with their legal counsel. He said they are down to one legal counsel as the other lawyer had gone on travel for work.

“The load that he carries it’s pretty tight,” said Villagomez, referring to their legal counsel.

In her letter to Villagomez Tuesday, Vaiagae attached a copy of an Office of the Attorney General’s memorandum detailing its investigation over allegations that Propst had sex with several underaged women approximately 20 years ago when he was still a teacher at Marianas High School and an employee at Northern Marianas College. Propst has denied the allegations.

Villagomez said they cannot just jump to conclusion, with serious allegations like this on both ends—the alleged victims and Propst.

The speaker said he also wants to meet with Attao, who was the House speaker in the last legislature.

On Sept. 8, 2020, Propst resigned as House Precinct 1 representative, 20 days after a private citizen asked then-House Speaker Attao that Propst be investigated for alleged sexual misconduct when he was still an MHS teacher.

Propst became a Precinct 1 representative again after being overwhelmingly voted into office without even campaigning during the November 2020 election.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Attao said yesterday that no Ethics Committee was formed during his term as speaker of the 21st Legislature, regarding the complaint against Propst after Propst resigned from his position on Oct. 1, 2020.

Attao said the Ethics Committee shall consist of eight members, divided equally between the minority and majority blocs.

“The last time I believe anything close to an Ethics Committee was formed was in the 17th Legislature and before that, if I’m not mistaken, in the 13th Legislature,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

If you have a child who is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, would you have him/her vaccinated?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 12, 2021

Posted On Nov 12 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 8, 2021

Posted On Nov 08 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 12, 2021, 6:10 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune