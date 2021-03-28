  • Mobil Smiles Reward
Man dies after shooting self

By
|
Posted on Mar 29 2021
The Café Mangosix on As Terlaje Hill remains closed after a man shot himself at the café last Saturday. (JUSTINE NAUTA)

A man died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” at the Café Mangosix on As Terlaje Hill last Saturday, making this the first gunshot-related death this year in the CNMI.

Department of Public Safety public information officer Dre Pangelinan confirmed that the man was pronounced dead on arrival at the Commonwealth Health Center.

The victim’s identity is still being withheld as the police investigation is still going on. It was also not immediately learned if the victim’s family has already been notified. According to Pangelinan, DPS is hoping to release more information today as they are still investigating the incident.

According to a DPS statement, the shooting was reported at 2:08pm at Café Mangosix where staff from the café said a male individual was unresponsive as a result of a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound—essentially meaning he shot himself. DPS said police and medics immediately rushed to the scene. Social media was flooded with pictures of the alleged victim, who was tagged on Facebook posts as a law enforcement officer. This could not be independently verified.

DPS said the café staff said the male individual had gone to the café to speak with a friend. After a few minutes, the male walked out of the restroom and that’s when staff heard a single gunshot.

Saipan Tribune attempted to get comments from some Café Mangosix staff but the cafe was closed yesterday at 5:30pm.

The most recent gunshot incident that the CNMI saw was the 38-hour long hostage tragedy in San Antonio that ended in a hail of bullets last March 12, 2020, that killed a hostage-taker and the hostage after law enforcement stormed the home where he was barricaded.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
