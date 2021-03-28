Kensington Hotel Saipan observes Earth Hour

Share











Kensington Hotel Saipan observed Earth Hour this year by turning off the illuminated Kensington’s logo and non-essential lights at 8:30pm last Saturday, which marked Earth Hour 2021.

According to E-Land’ Group Corporate Social Responsibility manager Lindsay Ahn, the San Roque hotel turned off the main signage at the exterior and other non-essential lights throughout the property. She said lights at the lobby, hallways, parking lots, fountains, and swimming pool area were dimmed for 60 minutes or longer.

Kensington also encouraged its guests to participate in Earth Hour in their rooms by turning off lights that weren’t essential.

According to E-Land chief executive officer Brian Shin, Kensington joined this initiative this year to support all efforts to protect our planet. “We joined even though the pandemic slowed down economic activities worldwide to significant extent in 2020. [However], it did not halt the climate change. Recognizing the magnitude of the environmental issues, we will continue to explore what we can do as a business to help,” said Shin.

E-Land currently operates Kensington Hotel Saipan, Pacific Islands Club Saipan in San Antonio, and Coral Ocean Point Golf in Obyan. PIC and COP did not participate in the event because PIC is closed and COP only operates the golf course and does not have night operations.

Ahn said they will consider encouraging all properties to join the occasion in the coming years as soon as operations are normal.

Earth Hour, organized by the World Wildlife Fund, is a worldwide campaign that encourages people to turn off the lights for one hour on the last Saturday of March every year as a symbolic action to raise awareness on climate change.

It was initiated by WWF back in 2007 and, according to Ahn, it has become one of the largest grassroot movement in which millions of concerned individuals or corporate citizens take part globally.