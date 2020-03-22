Man drowns off Micro Beach

A man was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning off the coast of Micro Beach last Saturday.

According to sources, the male was a fisherman of Filipino descent. He was pronounced dead Friday evening after drowning while allegedly fishing.

Sources said there were three other individuals with the victim and that the victim was reportedly drinking while spearfishing.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Dre Pangelinan confirmed that the victim was a local resident, but could not release any further information as of press time.

In a press release from DPS, police dispatch received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning incident at Micro Beach at about 9:15pm last Friday.

DPS patrol units, along with Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services’ Search and Rescue Unit, responded and helped with the search for the victim.

At about 9:56pm, SARU divers brought the victim to shore. Medics conducted cardio pulmonary resuscitation while transporting the victim to the Commonwealth Health Center. Dr. Pulst Korenburg pronounced the victim deceased at about 10:07pm.

Based on Saipan Tribune archives, this is the second death by drowning incident this year.

The CNMI saw its first drowning back in February, when a 53-year-old Korean male tourist drowned off Managaha.

The CNMI also saw a near-drowning incident back in Jan. 2 after a woman nearly drowned at the Grotto dive site in Marpi. However, witnesses managed to pull her out of the water and she did not have to be resuscitated.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

